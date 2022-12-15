Atchison Public School leaders are contemplating reverting back to resume their transportation in-house.
Dr. Renee Nugent, USD 409 superintendent of schools, said the district has out-sourced student transportation for about 10 years.
Scott said the Apple Bus Service, the current provider is transitioning toward First Student ownership, which a one year extension would be an option to consider or put out requests for proposal is another option for consideration. A third option is to discontinue out-sourcing and pursue in-house transportation and hire drivers as district employees.
"This is the option I am most enthusiastic about," Nugent said.
The district would pay for the buses through capital outlay funds, which she projected will be affordable.
There are about 1,000 students who ride the buses to school on a daily basis, Scott said drivers would work 4.5 hours a day, and if employees would like to work more hours there are other part time positions that would allow full-time employment opportunities with the district. Bus drivers will have to undergo training in student management.
Board members agreed in-house transportation might curb complaints they have recently heard concerning student behaviors on the bus.
Nugent said she expects to put the transportation on the agenda in January for board members to take action.
Board members absent from the Dec. 12 meeting were Sean Crittendon, Sally Berger and Deborah Eplee.
Board members heard a report from Director of Technical Education Lucas Hunziger, Highland Technical Center.
Hunziger updated board members about the building trades program's progress on the ongoing construction of house located along the corner of Fifth and R streets.
Hunziger said the first semester has gone well and that Tech Center students have opened a food pantry along with hats and coats to help students and families in need. He said students and staff sponsored a fund drive that raised more than $1,000 and adopted 17 little children to shop for.
Board members heard a report about Central School from Principal LaTisha Downing.
Board members excused themselves to go behind closed doors for a 15- minute executive session with Nugent. They took the following action after they resumed public meeting when they returned from an executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel, board members:
> Approved termination of Carla Wolfe, food service worker at AEC, effective Dec. 7.
>Accepted resignations from Elizabeth Jones -- fifth-grade lunch supervisor at AES, effective end of first semester; Matt Hall -- lunch supervisor, Atchison High School.
> Approved 2022-23 Employment Recommendations: Kately Buschbascher -- AMS English teacher; Megan Medhus -- third-grade Special Education Teacher at AES.
> Approved 2023-24 Employment recommendations -- Cassidy Goering --Kindergarten-fifth grade.
> Transfer for 2023-24 schoolyear -- Patrick Battle social studies teacher from Central School to Atchison High School.
