USD 409 Board of Education members and lead district officials convened for a special special session Wednesday morning to adopt the final action regarding the non-renewal of the Tenured Teacher's Contract of Monica Beien after due process.
Board members had initially given notice of their intent not to renew her contract for the 2022-23 schoolyear on April 12 pursuant to Resolution No. 22-02. Beien had initially submitted a request for an administrative hearing for due process. On July 12, the designated hearing officer for USD 409 received notification from Monica Beien's attorney, on her behalf, via electroninc mail of her request to withdrawl from the hearing and her understanding that the Board may proceed to non-renew her contract for the 2022-23 school year.
Board members on Wednesday, July 13 proceeded to take action and not renew her contract for the following reasons set forth in Resolution No. 22-02: > Failure of Beien to maintain professional integrity as an educator, by unprofessional conduct with students and administrators, contrary to District's Handbook regarding Professionalism.
>Undermining the authority of building administration contrary to the handbook regarding Chain of Command.
>Violation of the Teacher's Contract by not following Board policies, orders, rules, and regulations, specifically the following sections regarding Ethics; Computer and Device Use; Participation in Community Activities; and USD 409 Technology Acceptable Use Policy for Staff.
Board members also accepted the resignation of Alex Zanatta, eighth-grade social studies teacher at Atchison Middle School.
Zanatta's resignation is effective the end of the current 2021-2022 school year with liquidated damages. Dr. Renee Nugent, USD 409 Superintendent of Schools, was present for the special session.
Meanwhile, Atchison Public Schools Phoenix leaders are working toward officially wrapping its first school year as a mascot with some high notes about some students and explanations about things to come. Board members met for their regular business meeting earlier in the week on July 11.
HCC Director of Technical Education Lucas Hunziger presented a report about the Highland Community College Technical Center with some student highlights. Six HCC student members of the Business Professionals of America attended the National BPA Champion competition and a team came home as the National Champions. One 2022 Atchison High School graduate earned a second-place national finish. Others area students were top 10 finishers at the Nationals. Other HCC students went to SKILLS USA competition for earned state championships, and one student earned third-place in Diesel Technology. Students also earned second and fourth-place ratings in National competitions.
Hunziger said 11 AHS students graduated from the HCC Tech Center in spring of 2022, and there are currently 46 AHS students have enrolled for first semester of the forthcoming school year. Hunziger also reported the Early Child Care program is in its second-year and that there are 10 AHS students enrolled in the program.
Nugent explained the new requirements for the recently state mandated District Needs Assessment to formalize for the budget. Lawmakers are using the assessments to determine student performances. Currently the student are performing at a a Level 2 above grade levels. Lawmakers are wanting all students to preform at Level 3 and Level 4. Educators and administrators in the district study analysis of results to evaluate data to project how much time it will take to achieve Levels 3 and 4.
Special Education Director Nichole Honeywell urged board members to carefully review on first reading a proposed change in verbage of Policy EE concerning a revision concerning Food Services Management in the grouping of Policy EA-EF that board members will consider taking action likely during the August meeting.
Board members unanimously passed the consent agenda as presented by a 6-0 vote with a change in board attorney to Mears Hausmann Attorneys.
Board members recessed from the open meeting to go behind closed doors to convene in executive session for 30 minutes to discuss negotiations, Nugent and Attorney Larry Mears. A quorum of board members resumed public session and voted to recess another 15 minutes to discuss nonelected personnel matters.
After the board members resumed their meeting in public, all present unanimously approved the following personnel matters as presented:
> Accepted resignations, both effective end of the 2021-22 school year from Taylor Lee, Atchison Elementary School reading and math interventionist, with liquidated damages; and Paraeducator Jimmie Mae Hundley at Atchison Middle School.
> Accepted recommendations for Employment for the 2022-23 school year: Jennie Fuhrman -- 10-month secretary, effective Monday, Aug. 1 at AMS; Stephanie Hysten, a paraeducator, effective Wednesday, Aug. 10; and Becky Vieth as school psychologist assistant, to be determined.
> Approved the following transfers for the 2022-23 school year: Lesley Harness from Central School elementary teacher to .25 time English Language Arts Teacher at AMS and .75 time to science teacher at Central School, became effective as of July 1.
The supplementals for the 2022-23 school year were also approved for AMS: Michelle Fosdick -- sixth-grade team leader; Assistant Track Coach Jason Curley; and Bayley Funk -- spirit squad leader for fall and winter.
Board Member Sean Crittendon was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.