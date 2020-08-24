Proposed expenditures not to exceed $38.9 million was approved by the USD 409 Board of Education members as presented during formal hearing for comment Friday, Aug. 21 at the board office.
The vote was unanimous.
Business Manager Lori Lanter told board members there were no changes to the budget since she presented it to them Aug. 7. The published budget and notice of public hearing was published in the Saturday, Aug. 8 edition of the Atchison Globe.
The approved budget authorizes a budget authority not to exceed $38.9 million in total expenditures. This is an increase of about $7 million from the previous year’s budget authority. More than $5 million in taxes are expected to be levied from a 53.779 mill levy. Each mill carries a value of more than $98,000 based on 409’s assessed valuation total for 2020 that is more than half a mill value less than in the previous year.
About $13.1 million in projected expenditures for the general fund is expected to generate more than $1.7 million in tax revenue from the state mandated 20.000-mill levy. The supplemental general fund, often referred to as the local option budget expenditures are proposed at $3.9 million. The taxes to be levied for the LOB check in at more than $1.4 million with a 14.781 mill rate.
Attached to the 409 budget is the budget for the Atchison Recreation Commission with its proposed total expenditures of $567,043. The projected tax levy total is $383,022. The REC’s mill levy total is 383.022.
Projections are more than 1,660 students will be attending Atchison Public Schools when classes start in September. Projections are average expenditures for instruction will cost about $18,000 per students.
Average salaries in the district are $92,472 for certified and non-certified administrators; full time teachers are earning an average salary of $57,820; the average salary for other certified/licensed personnel is $26,676; and classified personnel earn an average salary of $19,615.
