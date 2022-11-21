Leaders at Atchison Public Schools are considering the implementation of a new policy concerning the administration of Naloxone in the event of overdosing on opioids or other life-threatening narcotics.
The policy addition was presented to USD 409 Board of Education members for a first read at their recent meeting on Nov. 14.
Asst. Superintendent Nichole Honeywell urged board members to read it carefully, and explained to them it would be similar to like an Epi-pen administered due to an allergic reaction to food types or insect stings and devices such as the automated external defibrillators.
Honeywell said school nurses and administrators are among the designated staff members who will be trained to administrate the Naloxone.
Dr. Renee Nugent, superintendent of schools, said she recommended consideration of the policy, that it would be similar to what other districts in the area have adopted in recent weeks.
Recently hired in time for the new school year was Coordinator of Health Services Frank Sayles RN, who introduced himself and explained the district's new model in the school nurse program like digitalizing records along with immunization and health notes for individuals.
Concerning other matters, Board members:
> Heard a report about the Robotics Team and program at Atchison High School from Emily Fuhrman and Team Sponsor Dr. Paul Ogle. They also brought demonstrated the Team's competition robot and saw a demonstration.
> Recessed from regular meetings twice to go behind closed doors for two different executive sessions. The first was to discuss a matter of non-elected personnel; the second session was to discuss the safety of school children as part of the Strategic Plan Framework 2: Safe, Healthy Sustainable Business Practices.
After the regular meeting session resumed, Board members present unanimously approved a motion to pay substitute teachers a premium wage effective only until the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The premium pay is based on the number of full days a substitute works in a pay period. The premium scale is as follows: five to nine days -- $100; 10 to 14 days -- $250; 15 full days -- $500; Long term substitute teacher at the rate of $165.47 and attend 90 percent of the scheduled days for a pay period, receive premium pay of $200 a pay period.
Board members also:
> Accepted resignations from AHS IPS Facilitator Marcia Jarombeck, and AHS Social Studies Teacher Kurt Schlanker, both for purposes of retirement; paraeducators Gina Kuykendall, Chelbi Peters, and Peggy Woodard; Assistant Basketball Coach Andrew Purdy at Atchison Middle School, effective the end of the school year.
> Accepted the following recommendations for employment for 2022-2023, all paraeducators -- Felicia Noll, Corey Ann Hunt, Alize Pyles, Ryan Hurley, Chelbi Peters, Evelyn Snodgrass, and Makayla Roach.
> A transfer for Donna Schwarz from custodian to head custodian at Atchison Middle School, effective Monday, Jan. 1, 2023.
> Supplementals approve for: Paul Ogle, AHS Scholars Bowl Sponsor; Andrew Purdy, AMS Head Basketball Coach; Payton Hajok, AMS Assistant Basketball Coach and Mark May AHS Assistant Basketball Coach.
Board President Carrie Sowers was absent from the meeting.
