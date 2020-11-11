Co-presidents Ramona Wilson and Betsy Verhoeff, of the Atchison National Education Association, presented the grand plan to celebrate the annual American Education Week at Atchison Public Schools.
Wilson said there was positive feedback received from plan implemented in the previous schoolyear, and the planners for the occasion are hopeful the special week will be close to last year’s.
“COVID has put a spin on everything,” Wilson said.
Both Wilson and Verhoeff are Atchison Elementary School faculty members. Wilson serves as a first-grade special education teacher and Verhoeff is a fifth-grade teacher.
The special week runs its course the third full week in November. The festivities throughout the week are set to a special theme each day of the week:
*Monday, Nov. 16 is Kickoff Day highlighting a basic focus of Education Week.
*Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Parents Day – showing appreciation of parental involvement especially in times of remote and virtual learning.
*Wednesday, Nov. 18 designated as Education Support Professionals Day to recognize, honor and show all staff members how important they are to keep the school and class works up and running in support of education.
*Educator for a Day is set Thursday, Nov. 19 when USD 409 Board of Education members invited to shadow teachers at work.
*Friday, Nov. 20 will be Substitute Educators Day that rounds out the week highlighting the other members of the school family.
Other plans shared during the school board meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 included an intent to write a Letter to the Editor in the newspaper and shout outs throughout schools about education and throughout the district on social media.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Recessed from regular session and went behind closed doors for 10 minutes to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel. After the public meeting resumed board members unanimously approved the following: Accepted resignations from Sara Felton and Lacey Gorrell, paraeducators; Katherine Hansen, a food service worker; and from Mark May, assistant boys basketball coach at AHS, effective Nov. 5.
By a unanimous vote the following supplemental positions were extended to: Andy Purdy as assistant girls basketball coach at Atchison Middle School; Janet Coco as AHS Scholars Bowl co-sponsor; Laurene Cushinberry – AHS assistant girls basketball coach; Sterling Jackson and Orlando Rivera as assistant boys basketball coaches at AHS.
*Heard a curriculum update from Jacque Coleman, curriculum director.
*Accepted a $6,000 Pathway’s grant award from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas on behalf of Atchison High School to assist in increasing physical activity for students.
*Accepted donations for Bluetooth keyboards for Rusty Willis’s classes at Atchison Middle School.
*Reaffirmed Board policies: Policy GAS about lifetime courtesy tickets for district patrons—as the COVID-19 guidelines allow through Policy GBRF relating to student and parent conferences also subject to COVID modifications.
