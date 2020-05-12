Atchison Public School leaders continue to make strides forward along their path to the forthcoming school with some administrative changes.
During action at the Monday, May 11 meeting, a familiar person was hired to serve in the lead position Lacey Warren has been hired to serve as the new Atchison High School principal. Warren will replace current Principal Matt Renk, who has accepted an assistant principal position at Lawrence Free State in Lawrence. Renk resigned his from his current AHS position in April, effective Tuesday, June 30.
Board members announced the planning committee to search for the new primary and intermediate principals to serve at Atchison Elementary School. Board members accepted AES Primary Principal Heather Renk’s resignation during Monday’s meeting, effective June 30. Intermediate Principal Nichole Honeywell resigned earlier in the second semester to accept the position of District Special Education Director, effective June 30.
Honeywell and District Curriculum Director Jacque Coleman presented the plans for the Continuous Learning Opportunity Academy processes for the summer that will serve as an extension of the school year due to the interruption of the regular school year in wake of the COVID-19. The extended learning enrollment is tentatively scheduled to close Friday. Certified teachers will facilitate the programs.
Board members appointed Stefanie Durkin, Sally Berger and Vice-chairman Diane Liebsch to serve as representatives on the District’s Return to School Committee.
Superintendent Renee Scott explained her expectations for the initiative being implemented to set models for certain protocols in the event similar circumstances arise linked to current pandemic or other similar situations so that students can keep learning. Scott described it as brainstorming sessions to have plans in place for whatever could happen and explore plan options.
Board members recessed from public session and convened in executive session to discuss negotiations and non-elected personnel matters. After the public meeting resumed, board members took actions in regards to resignations, employment, transfers, supplemental contracts and the hire of summer teachers, maintenance, food service workers and special student transportation.
Board members expect to hold their next monthly meeting on Monday, June 1.
