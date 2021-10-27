Six of the seven candidates running for seats at the USD 409 Board of Education table were present for a candidate forum Monday night to introduce themselves and answer questions submitted from constituents.
Candidates Allison Marschean, Deborah Eplee, and Charles Tilton are the hopefuls respectively seeking their first 4-year terms as board members. Marchean and Eplee were present at the forum. Candidate Chuck Tilton was unable to attend the forum due to a previous commitment.
Candidate Brandi Ross was initially appointed in the short term to fill a vacancy created after former Board Member Dr. Pam Rizza resigned to relocate to another state for professional reasons. Ross is running to fulfill the unexpired 2-year term that remains from Rizza’s departure.
Carrie Sowers, Diane Liebsch, and Sean Crittendon are the incumbents, each seeking to serve another 4 years on the Board.
Steve Johnson, of Benedictine College and a member of the Atchison Area of Chamber of Commerce Lead Committee, served as moderator for the forum.
The candidates were each allowed two minutes to introduce themselves, and 60 seconds to answer each question. They also answered the first question of the night: “Why are you running for school board?”
Ross attended and graduated from Atchison Public Schools two of her children have graduated and her youngest child is currently attending Atchison High School. Ross said she was encouraged to seek her initial appointment with the Board. Ross recounted her experience gained within the past six months since her appointment.
“I’ve learned it is more than one voice to make a decision,” Ross said. It takes all seven of us as board members and the community.
Ross indicated she is running because she realized a person can’t keep saying how things about how it should be unless they are willing to go and do it. She sees herself as one to be a voice for the people who are afraid to speak out to the board.
Sowers serves as the executive director of Atchison Child Care Association and has resided in Atchison all but eight years of her life. Sowers said she left as a young adult, but returned to rear her children here. Sowers attended Atchison Public Schools and graduated from AHS. A self-described servant leader, Sowers said she wants what is best for the kids.
“I want to make a difference in their lives,” Sowers said.
Sowers said currently the board has established goals to help all students to succeed in life and she would like to see these goals through like development and implementation of personal learning plans, and the growth for Highland Community College Tech Center and that is working well and she would like to continue to see through from start to finish.
Marschean, a 20-year active military veteran, served in Korea, after then orders to Leavenworth and relocation to Atchison. Her core belief is duty first and foremost to the community and the education of children.
“We all have the best intentions,” Marschean said. “We just have different ways of getting there.”
Liebsch is a 50-year resident of Atchison. Initially, Liebsch said she was a Benedictine College student when she met her husband. After marriage, she returned to St. Louis, Missouri area for a short time and the young couple. It was about that time she began her local career in education and started teaching at Bert Nash, Atchison Elementary School, and Atchison Middle School. In her post-retirement from USD 409 years, Liebsch taught at the kindergarten through fifth grade at Jefferson County North and subsequently served as principal at Saint Benedict Catholic School.
Liebsch said she is passionate about education and community.
“Strong schools equal strong communities,” Liebsch said. “I am anxious to give back.”
Eplee has been engaged with the Atchison community after she and her husband relocated here and pursued their medical careers. Their children have all attended and graduated from the Atchison Public School system. Eplee said the plans are her grandchild will be attending school in USD 409. Eplee was also employed as a school nurse for the district.
As a school parent, she served on the Capital Campaign Committee in support of the Atchison Elementary School. She said that she has been encouraged to seek a position on the school board.
Excellent Public Schools make a healthy community Eplee said. She has been involved in public schools and activities for about 40 years.
“Atchison Public Schools are part of who I am,” Eplee said. “I qualifications to make me a good board member and I have the willingness to accept board decisions.”
Crittendon is Atchison born and raised, and attended USD 409 schools from kindergarten through 12th-grade, and has also been employed with the district in years prior to his service as a board member. Crittendon has been a Board member for six years and the work on the school board and other committees and boards in the community have been ingrained in him
“Touching young lives makes me go,” Crittendon said. His civic service includes the Chamber’s Lead Committee; Live Well Live Atchison; president of Atchison United; Atchison Boys and Girls Club; and The Rock Inn Vitalization Committee.
Every school deserves an advocate and one who supporters know will see changes through and make additional changes.
Each of the candidates was asked about their highest priorities; what can be done to improve student achievements in the classroom and post-graduation skills; and what educational metrics to measure and what data to track. Metrics are things like grades points averages student awards class ranking, student performance, and things like that. What can be done to improve student achievements and successes in their post-graduate years?
Sowers, Liebsch, Crittendon, Ross, and Eplee mostly agreed it is to fully fund programs that support the different ways children learn. Their answers also indicated they share a desire to ensure students will have the abilities necessary for and life skills in their post-graduation years.
Intervention whenever student achievement is below the grade average, Eplee said like afterschool assistance/activities to educate and prepare the whole child according to their individual talents.
Jobs for America’s Graduates, commonly referred to as JAG, is what Ross said she would like to make a mandatory class at the high school level for students to learn real-world experiences and basic skills to better prepare students for life after their school years.
Liebsch said all types of metrics are necessary to know why and how the students learn and how they are doing is a measurement of students’ successes in learning.
Marschean described her priorities as accountability and trust in the organization as a whole between school board members, teachers, and students in the classrooms.
What do the students need to be taught to be better citizens?
The candidates emphasized they need to lead by example in community service, by encouraging students to vote in elections and to take pride in their community. Continue diversity training, empathy, and celebrating history.
To pick from what they want and to give back to the community, inclusion, and be proud to be Americans, Marschean said.
AES was built with diversity in mind by children in one building, Eplee said. From the beginning, the children were taught to empathize by the establishment of things like The Charlie Fund founded to help cover the medical needs of the children impacted by financial hardship.
The candidates also made closing statements. Atchison Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Atchison hosted the forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.