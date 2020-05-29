Leaders of the Atchison Public Schools plan to conduct their regular monthly board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1 from the USD 409 Board of Education office.
The public can view the meeting livestream from the Atchison High School Facebook page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, school officials request that persons with requests to make public comment notify the board office prior to the meeting time at 913-367-4384 or jeanette.shipley@usd409.net.
During the meeting board members expect to:
*Hear a report from AHS Assistant Principal Jason Schroeder, also serving as Activities Director, about a proposed change to the academic eligibility requirements for AHS and Atchison Middle School students.
*Hear an update from Sara Tschauder about the AHS Campus Cupboard.
*Take action on business items that include: bids for milk, bread and a prime vendor; agreement between 409 and Atchison Hospital for special education Medicaid services; renewal of legal services agreement with Mears and Hausman, P.A.; service agreement with Cindy Hoverson and agreement with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice for services.
*Reaffirm board policies EBJ through FDB on second reading and review first reading of policies GA through GACC.
*Approve drafts for 2020-21 student handbooks for Atchison Elementary School, AMS, AHS, Central School, certified staff, the district, activities, and USD 409 Virtual Program Handbook 2020-21; the safety manual.
*Review and discuss proposed dates and times for board meetings during June, July and August.
* Review progress of the board’s self-evaluation goals.
*To possibly enter into executive sessions to discuss matters related negotiations and personnel matters of non-elected personnel.
*Take action on personnel matters prior to adjournment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.