USD 409 Board of Education members expect to gather for three different meetings on Monday evening in the Board of Education Community room located at 626 Commercial Street.
First board members expect to hold a Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing at 5:45 p.m. for public comment.
Five minutes following the RNR Hearing, at 5:50 p.m. there will be a review of the proposed 2022 budget and then a public hearing for comment before board members take action concerning tentative approval and adoption of the budget.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Some the agenda items include:
> A report about the HCC Technical Center from Director Lucas Hunziger.
> An overview of the 2021 summer school from Director Jacque Coleman, curriculum and instruction, and Summer School Facilitator Stephanie Affield.
>Consider approval of the Atchison County Neighborhood Revitalization and Tax Incentive Program.
>Discuss the COVID Policy, procedures and data.
> Possibly recess to go into executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel, and after public session resumes take action before adjourning for the night.
