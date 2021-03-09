Lee Supple, an Atchison High School math teacher was terminated as a result of unanimous vote by USD 409 Board of Education members.
Supple’s termination became effective as of Monday, March 8. The action to terminate followed an executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Supple may be entitled to certain rights pursuant to his current negotiated agreement between Atchison National Education Association and USD 409. Reasons for Supple’s termination are listed in Resolution No. 21-04 and include Supple’s failure to maintain professional integrity as an educator by unprofessional conduct with students, parents and administrators; insubordination with district administrators; violation of the teacher’s contract of Aug. 27, 2020; and allegations that Supple’s actions are contrary to USD 409 Policies GAF,GBU, and IA.
Board members also approved the following resignations effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year: Atchison Elementary School staff – kindergarten teachers Amanda Drury and Morgan Heim; at Atchison Middle School – Trisha Batemon, eighth-grade mathematics teacher, Lauren Smith, sixth-grade social studies, Kurt Schlanker, assistant cross country and head track coach; at AHS – Brent Corey, scholars bowl co-sponsor and robotics coach; and Dakota Mathew, AHS and AMS vocal music teacher.
Two AES para-educators, Jenna Willis and Rachel Sutton both resigned effective March 8.
Board members also made the following hires as recommended: Aimee Stiegenmeyer – first grade teacher at AES; Victoria (Tori) Grable, AMS English Language Arts teacher, and Rachael Baumgartner, AMS eighth-grade math teacher; at AHS -- Kennedy Meyer, family and consumer science teacher and Gerre Martin, school counselor, all are effective Thursday, July 1. Taylor Miller was hired to serve as a para-educator, effective Feb. 22 at AES. The following transfer was also approved Annalese Schelven from kindergarten special education teacher to kindergarten teacher at AES, effective Thursday, July 1.
Board members unanimously adopted two resolutions related to the Central School building located at 215 North Eighth Street. The first, Resolution No. 21-02 authorizes the closing of the facility in effort to improve the school system. The students attending the Central School Program will transfer to the Roosevelt Building adjacent to AMS as of the start of the 21-22 schoolyear.
Resolution No. 21-03 that after the end of the current schoolyear, the district will no longer be in need of the Central School facility and therefore declared as surplus.
Superintendent Renee Scott said the board members will likely discuss options at the meeting in April concerning Central School.
Concerning other matters, board members:
* Observed a moment of silence in memory of Chic Downing and Rogena Richards, a brother and sister who passed away within recent weeks a few days apart from one another. Downing, a longtime coach and educator served the district for 18 years. Richards, an educator, served the district for 39 years.
*Heard a report from Director Lucas Hunziger, HCC Technical Center. Hunziger said the progress on the Diesel Technology Building “has grown by leaps and bounds,” and that he expects it to be complete in early May. The move into the new 18,000 square-foot building will take place throughout the summer, and will double the space for the current program. Hunziger thanked board members for their partnership and announced plans to start a precision agriculture program during the fall in Atchison. Hunziger reported he expects about 60 AHS students to visit the campus in the spring. There are currently five AHS seniors who will be earning HCC certificates along with their high school diplomas, and additionally there are 10 AHS graduates who will graduate this spring earning diplomas from HCC.
*President Carrie Sowers, Vice-president Diane Liebsch and Board Member Sean Crittendon -- via virtual platform, thanked the public who recently attended the public input session and contacted them concerning the AHS Redmen and AMS Braves mascot issues.
Additionally, comments were heard concerning a possible change to the mascots from Charo Kelley, the Rev. John Hullinger, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, and from history educators Erin Wolf and Joshua Wolf. Seth Stillings presented a petition with signatures in support of a mascot change.
*Approved the partnership agreement between the district and Jobs for America’s Graduates; accepted a Patterson Family Foundation Grant in the amount of $17,000 to offset expenses associated with pandemic-related needs; and approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and ANEA to continue the COVID-leave agreement. The initial agreement was set to expire at the end of the current school year.
*Reviewed the summer maintenance and capital outlay plan as presented by Lori Lantern and Jay Robinson.
