A longtime teacher and former coach has been suspended with pay throughout the end of the schoolyear and notified that USD 409 leaders have officially signed off on their intent to not renew her contract for the 2022-2023 schoolyear.
Monica Beien has been employed with the Atchison Public School District since Aug. 11, 2003, and is entitled to due process protection in accordance with the terms of the negotiated agreement with USD 409 and the Atchison Teacher Association. She most recently served as Academic Advancement Teacher and A+ Lab positions.
USD 409 Board of Education members unanimously voted Beien’s current contract should not be renewed in accordance with Resolution No. 22-02 that they unanimously adopted at the meeting on Monday, Aug. 11 at Atchison High School. Beien was not present at the meeting.
In the Resolution, Board members reasoned Beien’s contract not be subject for renewal based on their shared perceptions: failure to maintain professional integrity as an educator by unprofessional conduct with students and administrators, contrary to the district’s Certified Handbook regarding professionalism; undermining the authority of building administration regarding the chain of command; and violation of the Teacher’s Contract agreement of Aug. 27, 2021 by not following the Board’s policies, orders, rules and regulations.
Board members deemed Beien’s actions were contrary to USD 409 Policy CM Policy implementation that states “employees who fail to implement board policies may, by board action, be suspended without pay, demoted, place on promotion, non-renewed or terminated. The policy was adopted Dec. 3, 2007, last reviewed Oct. 14, 2019 and reaffirmed Feb. 10, 2020.
The specific Board Policies violations cited in the Resolution are:
> 3.3.1. GBU Ethics: as required in the performance of assigned duties. The policy was initially adopted Feb. 4, 2008, revised May 1, 2017 and was last reaffirmed on Dec. 14, 2020.
>3.3.2. IIBG Computer and Device Use, adopted Feb. 4, 2008, adopted May 5, 2008, Revised July 7, 2014, and reaffirmed Sept. 10, 2018.
>3.3.3. GAH Participation in community activities: Prior permission must be obtained from the superintendent, or designee, for participation in any non-school community activity which takes place during duty hours. The policy was adopted Feb. 4, 2008, revised Feb. 12, 2018 and reaffirmed Sept. 14, 2020.
> 3.3.4. USD 409 Technology Acceptable Use Policy for Staff, all staff are required to sign this AUP prior to being provided access to district technology resources to establish policy and provide information about acceptable use while using district technology devices, networks and information. Staff members are required to read the terms, conditions and sign the legally binding document. Employees found to be in violation might be subject to disciplinary action that might include termination.
To read the policy in full go to usd4-0.net/school-board-of-education –policies.
Beien was not present at Monday’s meeting.
On Wednesday, April 6 Board members convened for a special session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Present for the meeting were six board members, Carrie Sowers, Diane Liebsch, Sean Crittendon, Stefanie Gardner, Brandi Ross, Deborah Eplee and Sally Berger was present via ZOOM platform. Other present were Beien, Dr. Renee Nugent, Superintendent of Schools, AHS Prinicipal Lacy Warren, Special Education Director Nicole Honeywell, Board Attorney Larry Mears and Paralegal Alex Navinskey.
Board members excused themselves from public session to go behind close to discuss the personnel matters and said add persons would individually be invited to join the executive sessions. Navinskey was invited in to keep record of the discussion.
Beien was the first person invited into the session for 15 minutes. Following Beien’s exit, Warren entered. At 4:48 p.m. a quorum of board members returned to public session to extend the executive session for 16 minutes to discuss employee performances and non-elected personnel. Warren exited six minutes later. Honeywell was invited to go into the session and exited six minutes later. Nugent was called into the private session. A quorum of board members resumed the public session to extend the privileged to discuss employee’s employment performances until about 5:44 p.m. In the meantime Nugent exited 17 minutes after she was called in individually. At 5:35 p.m., board members called Nugent and Mears into the executive session while they deliberated a personnel matter. All exited the executive session to resume the public session as scheduled.
After the meeting resumed Liebsch made a motion, seconded by Crittendon that after the review of two grievance appeals, she moved to uphold the original findings to find both grievances invalid the appeal is not supported, and to issue a written response within 15 working days per the negotiated agreement. Liebsch motion unanimously passed. Board members then unanimously voted to adjourn the special meeting.
According to Atchison Globe news files, Beien testified at a Kansas Senate Committee on Judiicary during an informational briefing about how COVID-19 pandemic mask mandates, gathering restrictions and quarantines have hampered the student learning capabilities and had posted her views about the matter.
