The Atchison Public School leaders are planning to meet to further wind down the school year and make ready for the new one at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11 in the community room at the board office.
Dr. Renee Nugent, USD 409 superintendent of schools, will share results and rationale about the State Assessment and Budget Review Using the Building Needs Assessment, that became law in late May.
Board members also expect to hear a report about the Highland Community College Technical Center.
In addition to regular business items, board members might enter into executive session to discuss negotiations and some non-elected personnel matters. Board members might also take action regarding personnel.
Concerning a recent special meeting, board members convened at noon June 30 to hear results of their Board Self-Evaluation survey facilitated by the Marcia Weseman, of the Kansas Association of School Boards.
Weseman told Board members that she and her peers recently engaged in a discussion at the KASB office in Topeka and all agreed that USD 409 Board of Education are a model group in comparison to other school districts that appropriately utilize the survey for the purpose it was designed for. Weseman explained the survey results are to indicate to board members where they are in relation to actual operations and function and where board members want be according to goals set as a group.
Six out of the seven board members participated in the survey.
Weseman said that the survey shows the board comes together as a team to make decisions. She also offered "kudos" for the district's financial operations.
Concerning another matter, Business Manager Lori Lanter said she has been working on the district's financial and it appears all is in the positive. Lanter requested that borad member grant her authority to transfer funds as necessary to pay the bills and close out the books for the current schoolyear. Board members approved the request. Lanter also informed board members that due to cycles of federal funding for some programs, preliminarily it appears the local option budget was down to about $150,000 in comparison to recent years, which is contingent when tax distributions are received. Lanter forewarned the situation might impact the the 2022-23 budget by an increase of 1 or 2 mills. This is something that might occur every 2-3 years. Board members also unanimously approved the motion to void out checks older than 24 months.
Board members also unanimously approved the following personnel listings:
> Accepted resignations from paraeducators Stacie Loeffler, Atchison High School, and Cherrie Coady, Summer Opportunity Academy.
> Accepted recommendations for employment for the 2022-23 school year: Lauren Smith as AHS physical education/health teacher; Jessica Johnston -- food service site assistant manager at Atchison Elementary School; and Kara Rieger -- music accompanist for the district.
> Transfers: Tori Mace -- physical education/health teacher, AHS to Physical Education Teacher at AES.
> Supplementals -- Gus Lindstrom -- Interact Club Sponsor at AHS.
> Summer Maintenance Workers -- Mary Stewart and Emmaly Dryden.
> Summer Technology Worker -- Lane Affield.
