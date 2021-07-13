The Phoenix is the new mascot for the USD 409 Public Schools.
Board members officially adopted the mascot by a 5 votes after some discussion among themselves and two public comment heard as well as a petition with about 700 signatures imploring board members not to proceed at this time, but to gather more input and consider other options.
Board member Dr. John Eplee abstained from voting, and Board Member Brandi Ross was absent from the meeting.
Eplee, Board Member Sean Crittendon and Board Member Stefanie Gardner were present for the meeting via Zoom.
Eplee said he has heard from district stakeholders and conveyed his belief that most are understanding about the reasoning to change the mascot, but would like more time before to hear of more options to consider concerning mascot choices.
Vice-president Diane Liebsch seconded the motion to adopt the Phoenix after Crittendon moved to proceed with the change. Liebsch said she had reached out to some officials at other schools where Phoenix is the mascot. All were satisfied with the Phoenix.
The Phoenix is not singular or plural and it is not of male or female gender, but a neutral symbol by all aspects. Liebsch said it was made known that board members were in agreement after they made the decision in April to re-name the mascot that their common goal was to start the new schoolyear with the new mascot in place.
Mascot imagery has yet to be decided, but the outcome of mascot committee work determined colors for all Atchison Public Schools will be red and yellow color scheme like has been utilized at Atchison High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.