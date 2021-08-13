Back to School Nights are quickly approaching! Here is the list of dates and times for each school's Back to School Night!
𝗔𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥
Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4:00-6:00pm
There will be no Hotdog Feed this year. Kona Ice will be available for purchase from 3:30pm-4:30pm. All proceeds will go towards SOAR Parties this year.
𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹
Friday, August 13, 2021
3:00-4:00pm Elementary and Middle School Students
4:00-5:00pm High School Students
Please enter through the door marked R1 on the 6th Street Side!
𝐀𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥
Monday, August 16, 2021
5:00 - 5:45 - Students with the last names A-L
5:45 - 6:30 - Students with the last names M-z
𝐀𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥
Monday, August 16, 2021 - 6:45 - 7:30pm
This open house is for parents and families of 9th-grade students and any student that is new to Atchison High School.
