USD 377 Board of Education members crossed two major hurdles to lead the way toward proposed educational and facility improvements for Atchison County Community Schools when they convened Wednesday, Feb. 10 at their monthly board meeting in Effingham.
Board members reviewed and approved as presented to enter a lease agreement with the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation to lease tract of land for the proposed multi-purpose addition to the Atchison County Community High School. The ACCSEF organized within the past few years to benefit the educational endeavors offered in support of the county schools system. In the spring of 2019 ACCSEF Board members learned the foundation had gained its non-profit status.
By way of action, board members have allowed the greenhouse project that’s been inching along for the past several years to leap of the drawing board and become a reality for the ACCS outdoor learning campus. Recently board members have discussed moving ahead construction with some donations and grant funding awarded for the cause. Funding sources to this point are: $20,000 from donations; $20,000 from the ACCES Foundation; $27,700 in allocations from Small Rural School Achievement and Rural School Achievement Program; and $19,000 from Title Iva Funds. The combined funds added up to a total of $86,000. The request for bids was solicited and the submitted bids received and were opened Jan. 28. Board members approved a bid from Hummert International for the purchase of the materials, construction and plumbing and electrical installations for the 24 feet by 36 feet Conley 7500 Series greenhouse in the amount of $89,712 without the $1,700 Architectural Drawings.
Board members also approved a contract with Lankford Enterprises Inc. to replace the gym floor in the Atchison County Community Elementary School for $106,200 and re-finishing the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School gym floor for $21,435.
Concerning other matters, school board members:
*Approved the following the personnel matters as recommended on the consent agenda: Hires – Kate Oswald, part time custodian, Ty Robertson, custodian, student custodians –Conner Simmers, Cameron Lindstrom and Chloe Lee; supplemental contracts to high school volley assistants per salary schedule – Dana Wagner and Courtney Kasson; transfer for Brandon Cummings to an aide position from custodian, effective Jan. 25; and separations for Ryan Dunn and Brenda Coffelt, both part-time positions.
*Accepted the independent audit report as presented by April Swartz, of Varney & Associates.
*Accepted the following grants: Two Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Habits for Life in the amounts of $1,000 each awarded for projects applied for by Austin Eckert and Wanda Small; the district was awarded $2,000 by way of GENYouth COVID-19 School Nutrition grant to use toward the purchase of supplies for meal distribution and delivery. GenYouth, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities its COVID-19 emergency School Nutrition Fund is to provide schools the ability to get meals containing essential nutrition to students during the pandemic.
*Recessed from public session thrice to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel . Superintendent Andrew Gaddis was present for all but four minutes in the first session; present for all of the five minutes during the second closed-door discussion; and for all of the 5-minute third session. After which, public session resumed and board members unanimously voted yes to adjourn for the night.
