EFFINGHAM -- Atchison County teachers will be seeing a rise in their base pay for a couple of school years.
USD 377 School Board members voted 5-0 to ratify a negotiated contract agreement as presented with Atchison County Teachers Association with a paid base to $40,000 for 2021 through 2023 school years.
Board members Corey Neill, Vice-president Barbara Chapman, President Lori Lanter, Nancy Keith, and Jim Cormode all voted for the measure in a public session that followed two different executive sessions behind closed doors. The first of these was 10 minutes to discuss matters of nonelected personnel, and then another 10 minutes to discuss negotiations of nonelected personnel matters. The action extends the previous agreement for another year.
Board members Kelli Bottoroff and Greg Smith were absent from the meeting that was Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Wednesday’s action to ratify the contract came after board members’ approval during their Oct. 13 meeting to approach the ACTA about opening up negotiations.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis announced that Atchison County Community Schools have earned three different levels of achievement from the Kansas State Department of Education for 2021. The district earned Gold for 95 percent of their students graduating, a bronze for Civic Engagement.
Gaddis described Civic Engagement are the things the district and students do for the community. Some of the things Gaddis cited were the annual Veteran’s Day Celebration, sponsored by the National Honor Society, the annual community dinner for senior citizens, and the FFA historic signs throughout the county. Earlier in the day, a group of Atchison County Community High School students gave a presentation about Civic Advocacy to the Kansas State Board of Education in Topeka.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Heard a legislative update from Rep. John Eplee who talked about an upcoming special session starting Monday, Nov. 22 to address some issues related to pandemic mandates, vaccination exemptions, and unemployment eligibility. Eplee also discussed funding concerning education.
>Accepted resignation from Business Manager Melissa Gormley, board clerk, effective Oct. 30; hired Ashley Noll-Hockemeier as COVID Nurse Aid for $12.50 an hour; Jennifer Billings as elementary school teacher per salary schedule; and approved a supplemental contract position for Katie Madden to serve as a 2021 Testing Grant Coordinator for $750.
>Recognized students for their recent achievements:
Cross County athletes: Rebekah Caplinger—all NEKL First Team, placing at regional and state qualifier. competitions; Haeden Forbes—NEKL second team, placing at regional and state qualifier, and Leah Wilson – NEKL second team, regional placing, and state qualifier; Undefeated Junior High Football team as NEKL Champions, NEKL Champions High School Football Team earned third place in district play; and Noelle Walters, Amy Eckert and the entire ensemble cast for the production of “All Shook Up.”
> Heard reports from Administrators, Gaddis, Elementary School Principal Mandi McMillan, Junior/Senior High School Principal Ron Shelton, and Activities/Athletic Director Cy Wallisch.
