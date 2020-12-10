COVID-19 and its impact on students, staff , activities and fans was front and center as a main topic of discussion among USD 377 district leaders at their board meeting earlier in the week.
Principal Deanna Scherer told board members because of the sports teams in quarantine and parents opting for the remote learning at this time, there have only been 71 students present for on-site learning at Atchison County Community High School, representing only about a third of the student population.
“It is very different,” Scherer said.
Currently there are concerns among faculty members about how to plan final exams if the students are not in the building. She told board members that the teachers have made plans to modify the finals with the forms of explanation to go out next week that will allow students to show what they know from their lessons learned. The results are cumulative.
Activities Director Cy Wallisch reported on the Kansas State High School Activities Association concerning KSHAA Board of Directors action earlier in the day about COVID-19 restrictions. Wallisch said activities will take place in only one gym and the capacity is limited to 40 persons for each side. KSHSAA is restricting only two parents or guardians per family no matter how many athletes from the same family are participating in the sport.
After hearing recommendations, board members unanimously voted to limit one parent/guardian participant until further notice for all winter activities.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis and Wallisch agreed the restrictions will have an impact on the gate receipts. Gaddis told board members to expect some expenditure from the district coffer to make up for some expenditure that are usually covered with money collected at sports and activities.
Wallisch said has been some discussion to possibly hold virtual meets for some activities like scholars bowl and forensics.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Unanimously established 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 as the date and time of the next regular monthly meeting.
* Unanimously authorized Gaddis to negotiate and hire a surveyor in effort to prepare a description for a section of land to lease to eh Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation.
*Unanimously approved a bid from Interstate Elevator for less than $10,441 to repair the elevator at the elementary school.
*Unanimously authorized Gaddis to pay bills as presented for the end of the calendar year.
*Resumed public meeting after an executive session for 20 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and unanimously approved the following: to pay Kathy Enzbrenner $3,000 for performing USD 377 Board Clerk duties, and to hire Jan Wohletz for consulting services from January to July, 2021 for $10,000.
*Recognized the following students: Addison Schletzbaum ( first team) and Aleah Wallisch (honorable mention) for making the NEK All League Volleyball Team; and for making NEK All League Football Team members – Gunnar Koontz, second team defensive line, honorable mention offensive line and honorable mention punter; Colton Myers second team running back; Mason Scholz, honorable mention defense; and Bailey Wilson second offensive line.
*Approved the following hires: Kathy Baker – substitute bus driver, and Brenda Coffelt –as part-time custodian for $10 hour; accepted the resignation from Assistant Wrestling Coach Chase Madden; and a separation from Raquel Ann Huntington as an elementary school aide, effective Monday, Dec. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.