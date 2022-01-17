USD 377 Board of Education members expect to convene in a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the district’s COVID-19 Guidelines and possibly update it.
The special session comes less than six days after board members discussed continuation of the guidelines that had been in place to make masks optional about mid-way in the first semester of the 2021-2022 schoolyear for all students. Board members revisited the matter at their Jan. 12 board meeting due to a rise in coronavirus cases and other illnesses in the district.
A first order of business during regular meeting on Jan. 12 was a swearing in of three incumbents, Lori Lanter, Kelli Bottorff and Corey Neill to begin their second 4-year terms serving as board members.
By a majority vote, board members re-elected Lanter as president and Barbara Chapman as vice-president of the board.
Board members heard a presentation from Angie Kimmi, Kaitlin Fermand and Brian Sixbury, Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School math teachers. Kimmi is in her 25th year of teaching for the district, and has earned her master’s degree and it qualified to teach college courses.
The teachers explained the current math curriculum they teach is more symbol than number based in the algebraic and calculus problems that allow students to collaborate more toward solutions. Some math classes emphasize financial literacy enlightened students about the life skill applications.
ACCHS is one of the few high schools where students can earn the Highland Community College Course credits on site, Kimmi said.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Unanimously accepted an independent audit presentation from April Swartz, of Varney & Associate. Swartz explained the findings were clean with no issues noted.
> Unanimously agreed to send out bids for estimated costs to make repairs to the junior senior high as a whole or in sections.
> Unanimously approved the Soundmasters Field Trip request to Memphis during spring break.
Recognized the following students for achievements:
> Holton Honor Band Festival – Ashton Neill, Brooks Goodpasture, Ben Handke, Evan Falk, Addison Potts, Ava Handke, Tessa Alexander, Audrey Brown and Max Bottorff.
> All State Football Honorable Mention – Kieran Courter, Landon Brown, Canyon Tull, Bricen Lee, Dalton Damon, Coltin Myers and Tyler Mc Rae.
> Reorganized for the 2022 schoolyear and approved updates to policies as presented based on recommendations from the Kansas Association of School Boards.
>Approved the following personnel actions: Hired Alyssa Richardson as the assistant wrestling (girls) coach.
> Extended contracts for Principal Mandi McMIllan, elementary school; Principal Ron Shelton, jr./sr. high school; and Activities Director Cy Wallisch, all effective through June 30, 2024.
> Accepted the retirement of Dennis Schwarzer, bus driver, effective Dec. 31.
>Adjusted respective salaries for Emily Child and Jason Freeman.
Chapman and Board Member Nancy Keith virtually attended the regular meeting.
