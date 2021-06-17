The USD 377 Board of Education members are preparing to finish out the current school year and move on toward the start of business for the approaching new schoolyear.
Board members authorized Superintendent Andrew Gaddis and Board Clerk Melissa Gormley to encumber outstanding purchase orders and make any necessary transfers to close out the 2021 fiscal year, and if the final general and supplemental general state aid is not received until July to record it as June 2021 payment.
The board members also discussed and considered the possibility of purchasing a new bus or vehicle if funds would be available after the closeout of the schoolyear. Board members took action to table the matter until their regular business meeting tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 14.
Concerning other matters at the June 9 meeting, board members:
Decided to discontinue the summer food service program at the conclusion of summer school on Thursday, June 24.
Accepted to two grant awards from the U.S. Department of Education and administered through the Kansas State Department of Education. The is in more than $278,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to help meet needs of schools during the COVID-19 Emergency between Jan. 5, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022. The second grant in an amount of more than $553,000 in accordance with the American Rescue Plan – Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund between a period of March 24, 21 and Sept. 30, 2023.
Recognized for the following athletic achievements: State Track – Keegan Lott, second-place discus and sixth-place shot put; Haeden Forbes –sixth-place – 800-meter race; Brycen Lee qualified to compete in the 110 and 300 hurdles; and Kieran Courter – qualified to compete in long jump. North East Kansas League Softball: Tannah Forbes and Lainey Pantle made First Team for outfield and Natalie Nitz earned an honorable mention. NEKL Baseball: Caleb Miller made first as a utility player and designated hitter positions; and Kieran Courter – garnered an honorable mention.
Approved the consent agenda as presented that included some personnel matters: Cyndi Geisen was hired to serve as counselor at the Atchison County Community Elementary School; board members also accepted the resignation from J. Kyle Gurss as the head football coach that became effective May 18.
