The Atchison County school leaders have crossed hurdle and preparing to take more steps toward the forthcoming school years.
After discussions within the past few months, the USD 377 Board of Education members unanimously voted to ratify the negotiated agreement as presented.
Board members also unanimously voted to allow students to host future proms off-site from USD 377-owned property as long as the event takes place at a venue within Atchison County boundaries.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of Schools, told board members the junior class sponsors presented the request for consideration. Gaddis recommended if they decide in favor of an off-site venue to have law enforcement monitor the door to lessen the situations and risks associated with underage drinking. The officers would be able to detain the violators.
During a brief discussion, Board members agreed there have been some years when the Prom took place at the Blue Building in Effingham.
Board members also heard a presentation from Agriculture Instructor Kayla Bodenhausen, FFA sponsor, and Business Instructor Misty Poe, Future Business Leader of America and Kays sponsor, about the practical arts, career and technical education program at Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School. Bodenhausen and Poe reviewed the progress throughout the current schoolyear and their expectations for the forthcoming schoolyear.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Accepted a proposal as presented from Creal, Clark & Seifert for architectural drawings for a base scope of a project to for expenses and completion of the renovation of the little gym at the elementary school.
>Approved entering into a 5-year agreement with NFHS Network for streaming athletics as a non-exclusive school. Viewers will be required to pay a subscription fee; the school will get revenue sharing back from NFHS for the subscriptions sold.
> Approved the following recommended personnel matters:
Hired Audrey Hahn, as an elementary school teacher; and Margaret White as a junior high math teacher.
> Accepted the following resignation from Troy Hoffman, math intervention and basketball coach effective at the end of the school year.
> Approved the transfer of Judy Chalfant, a regular route bus driver to substitute driver, became effective April 30.
> Recognized the following: Governor’s Scholar – Caleb Miller; State Forensics: Championships: Victoria Park an I rating for Informative speaking, Fesitval: Carmen LaHue for Prose; State Music: I ratings to Soundmasters for Girls Ensemble, Boys Ensemble and Mixed Ensemble; II ratings for Kieran Courter, Mathew Worley and Ashton Jolly, all for vocal solo; and FFA Contests: Emma Lanter – 9th High, individual horse judging; Maci Behrnes and Canyon Tull – State Proficiency finalists.
Board Member Greg Smith was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.