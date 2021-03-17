A public comment heard recently from a school parent at the recent USD 377 Board of Education meeting concerning a policy about prom attendance for virtual students failed to generate any discussion or reaction on the matter.
Corey Hinz, appeared via virtual platform. Hinz said she wanted to address the board about a written policy
that excludes virtual students that excludes virtual students from attending prom. She shared her belief that is one of the highlights of the school year that students look forward to. Hinz also indicated she came before the school board as recommended by others with whom she shared her concern with because it would be a board decision.
Board President Lori Lanter asked board members if they had anything they would like to discuss about the matter. There were none. Lanter said there was no comment, and the board moved on to address other matters.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis later explained the policies to the Globe three modes of learning became effective for the 20-21 schoolyear. Board members adopted the options for families to consider and determine what would best meet the needs of children. The choices were given at the beginning of the schoolyear and again at semester. The modes are:
*Traditional – students are in the classroom with teacher and the other students.
*Remotely – means the student is not present in the school buildings, but students attend class via zoom from an off-site location, and are in constant contact as classes are taught by teachers and other students who are also present for interactions and discussions. Remote students follow the same schedule as traditional students, and are eligible for extracurricular participation and activities. The remote learning option was made available for the current school year to allow students to stay at home participated in activities.
*Virtual learning consists of schooling at home at the student’s own pace via a computer program aligned to the district’s curriculum, but there is no interaction with USD 377 teachers or students. Virtual students do not do the same assignments or tests. Students pace themselves. Students who chose the virtual mode are not eligible for extracurricular activities, and don’t pay activity fees.
If fees are inadvertently assessed they are reimbursed, reallocated or carried over to the next school year, Gaddis explained. After the three learning modes were adopted it was made known remote learners would be eligible for participation, and virtual students would not be eligible.
Concerning other matters:
*Recognized the following students for their achievements: State wrestling – Girls State Champion Tannah Forbes and Boys State Runner-Up Mason Scholz. FFA District Award winners: Jodi Banks – horse placement, Maci Behrnes – sheep production and Ashtyn Jolly—goat production.
* Unanimously approved the following personnel action: Renewed the administrator contracts through 2022-23 for Gaddis, Deanna Scherer, Mandi McMillan and Cy Wallisch; Made the following hires: Lauren Smith as first-grade teacher and approved a supplemental contract for recruitment, Melissa Gormley as business manager and board clerk, Dana Wagner and Madison Meeks as substitute teachers; the transfers of Anita Stutesman from first-grade to second-grade teacher and Barb Gigstad as substitute to English Language Arts teacher for the remainder of the school year; and accepted the following resignations from Rebecca Hubbs – high school ELA teacher, effective Feb. 14 and Ethan Archer – instrumental music teacher, effective May 21.
*Accepted a proposal from Keystone Learning Services to add phones to every classroom, speakers in larger areas to communicate emergency situations and replace the intercom system for $10,874 for the first month and $273 for the subsequent 35 months.
*Approved the 2021-2022 school calendar as presented in alignment with Kansas State Department of Education recommendations with Thursday, Aug. 12 as the first day of school.
*Adopted the kindergarten through sixth-grade Wonders Reading resource and the FastBridge Assessment System for pre-kindergarten to 12th grade as a tool for ELA, math and social and behavioral assessments.
*Approved a bid from Rainbow Communications for internet service that reflects an anticipated decrease of $250 each month in comparison to Century Link, the current provider.
