Some might say there are times when the halls seemingly come alive with music at Atchison County Community Schools.

When the USD 377 Board of Education members gathered Dec.14, they recognized 12 fifth-and sixth-grade Honor choir participants who performed Dec. 3 in Topeka: Annabelle Kesinger, Makenna Grace, Bristol Eagle, James Gaddis, Carsyn Thomas, Allison Drimmel, Nyla Faught, Maisie Gilliland, Ella Handke, Ben Oom, Jayton Schletzbaum and Kaylee Long. 

