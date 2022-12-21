Some might say there are times when the halls seemingly come alive with music at Atchison County Community Schools.
When the USD 377 Board of Education members gathered Dec.14, they recognized 12 fifth-and sixth-grade Honor choir participants who performed Dec. 3 in Topeka: Annabelle Kesinger, Makenna Grace, Bristol Eagle, James Gaddis, Carsyn Thomas, Allison Drimmel, Nyla Faught, Maisie Gilliland, Ella Handke, Ben Oom, Jayton Schletzbaum and Kaylee Long.
Seven students were recognized for recent participation at the North East Kansas District Honor Band: 1234A All District Honor Band -- Stephan Feek -Third Chair Percussion and qualified to audition for the State Honor Band; Freshman Honor Band -- Ashton Neill and Nicholas Long; Middle School Honor Band participants were Addison Potts, Brooks Goodpasture, Cora=Bella Tull and Camelia LaHue as alternate.
Board members also accepted a gift of $150 from the United Methodist Church on behalf of the Soundmasters, the Atchison County Community High School show chorus under the direction of Amy Eckert.
The Peter R. Marsh Foundation awarded an $1,000 grant for Tiger Band under the direction of Gregory Scheetz.
FFA students were recognized for participation and placing at District competions; The Horse Judging Team placed third as an overall team at district to qualify at the state level; Emma Lanter -- High Individual, Jenna Pitts 14th Individual, Kori Wagner, Caden Behrnes, Parker Harris, JJ Hoffman and Bobby Burge -- B-team third High Individual. FFA Discussion Meet earned second place: Jenna Pitts-First place and state qualifier; Brodie McAlexander and Parker Harris.
Board members also accepted a $500 for the FFA Program from Casey and Shanna Neill.
Board members members also approved the DCS to seek bids and complete the heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades at ACCJHS up to $200,000.
Approved the following personnel report as presented in the consent agenda as follows: Accepted a resignation from Business Teacher Misty Poe, effective at the end of the contract. Approved a supplemental contract for Tate Smith as the assistant junior high boys' basketball coach per negotiated agreement; and the recommendation for hires: Kathy Baker --part time route driver; Cassandra Reynolds, part-time custodian; Lililian Whiite and Ben Beene --student custodians; and Megan Hollar as a substitute teacher.
Board members excused themselves from public session four different times for a total of 27 minutes to discuss matters of nonelected personnel in the presence of Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of Schools. After the public session resumed, there was no action taken regarding any personnel matters.
Before board members adjourned the meeting, they approved an order to purchase two buses from Midwest Transit.
They also approved a change to their regular meeting calendar for January. Board members plan to convene at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 in the Board Room at the USD 377 Central Office in Effingham.
