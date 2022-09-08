The USD 377 Board of Education members present unanimously adopted the budget as presented during a scheduled hearing Aug. 31 at the Central Office in Effingham.

During a separate hearing concerning the board's proposal to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate set by the state at 20.141 mills. After no objections were heard, board members voted by role call in favor to raise the RNR to 20.958 mills.

