The USD 377 Board of Education members present unanimously adopted the budget as presented during a scheduled hearing Aug. 31 at the Central Office in Effingham.
During a separate hearing concerning the board's proposal to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate set by the state at 20.141 mills. After no objections were heard, board members voted by role call in favor to raise the RNR to 20.958 mills.
The RNR calculations are based on assessed valuations not inflationary factors. After mill levies are authorized, governing bodies can not raise the adopted mill levy only decrease it.
Board members approved the levy at 40.958 mills, about 1 mill less than the previous school year due to more than a $4 million increase in assessed valuation of the district. The current levy is projected to raise less than $3.5 million. This is an increase of $92,759 from the 2021-22 school year.
Some information remained unknown from state and federal sources at the time budget preparations were underway.
Top Videos
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis explained the options to board members as recommended from Kansas State Department of Education officials. Board members took action to adopt the budget as presented with projected expenditures and revenue calculated in the mill levy, and to hold a public hearing later to amend the budget to reallocate the funds.
"There is no impact on the levy," Gaddis said.
Board members then unanimously voted to authorize a public notice for hearing to amend the 2023 budget to accordingly reflect the reallocation of funds. Board members expect to schedule the hearing tentatively at 630 p.m. at the September or October meeting night, contingent on receipt of information.
Board Member Greg Smith was absent from the special meeting.
Home owners in USD 377 who own a house valued at $100,000 will owe about $471 in ad valorem tax for that home. Which will be about $12 less in USD 377 taxes from the previous year for that house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.