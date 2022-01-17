EFFINGHAM -- USD 377 Board of Education members unanimously adopted the latest of state guidelines for return to school as presented to them in a special meeting late Tuesday afternoon to discuss the district’s COVID-19 Guidelines.
The update, based on recommendations from Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas State Department of Education released earlier in the day. Board members took action after hearing a report from Superintendent Andrew Gaddis about the status of students and staff out of school due to the infection. To read the guidelines click on Current COVID-19 Guidelines -1/18/2022.
Gaddis also reported on the status of the number of staff members and when they will be able to return to school buildings. Of the 13 staff members in the school. Five are expected to be back on the job Wednesday and several more before the end of the week.
Due to a shortage of kitchen staff, the food service contractors will be sending substitutes to work in the kitchen. As of Tuesday afternoon there were enough bus drivers to haul the students. Gaddis emphasized the need for qualified substitute drivers.
The most positive cases among students are 8 pre-schoolers, seven eighth-graders, eight ninth-graders and nine 12th-graders. Other grades have five or less positive cases. To see the current charts of positive cases in the Atchison County Community Schools click on Current COVID Positive Statistics.
The special session came less than six days after board members discussed the continuation of the guidelines that had been in place to make masks optional about mid-way in the first semester of the 2021-2022 schoolyear for all students. Board members revisited the matter at their Jan. 12 board meeting due to a rise in coronavirus cases and other illnesses in the district.
The first order of business during a regular meeting on Jan. 12 was a swearing-in of three incumbents, Lori Lanter, Kelli Bottorff, and Corey Neill to begin their second 4-year terms serving as board members.
By a majority vote, board members re-elected Lanter as president and Barbara Chapman as vice-president of the board.
Board members heard a presentation from Angie Kimmi, Kaitlin Fernand, and Brian Sixbury, Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School math teachers. Kimmi is in her 25th year of teaching for the district and has earned her master’s degree and is qualified to teach college courses.
The teachers explained the current math curriculum they teach is more symbol than number based on the algebraic and calculus problems that allow students to collaborate more toward solutions. Some math classes emphasize financial literacy enlightening students about life skill applications.
ACCHS is one of the few high schools where students can earn the Highland Community College Course credits on-site, Kimmi said.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Unanimously accepted an independent audit presentation from April Swartz, of Varney & Associate. Swartz explained the findings were clean with no issues noted.
> Unanimously agreed to send out bids for estimated costs to make repairs to the junior-senior high as a whole or in sections.
> Unanimously approved the Soundmasters Field Trip request to Memphis during spring break.
Recognized the following students for achievements:
> Holton Honor Band Festival – Ashton Neill, Brooks Goodpasture, Ben Handke, Evan Falk, Addison Potts, Ava Handke, Tessa Alexander, Audrey Brown, and Max Bottorff.
> All-State Football Honorable Mention – Kieran Courter, Landon Brown, Canyon Tull, Bricen Lee, Dalton Damon, Coltin Myers, and Tyler Mc Rae.
> Reorganized for the 2022 schoolyear and approved updates to policies as presented based on recommendations from the Kansas Association of School Boards.
>Approved the following personnel actions: Hired Alyssa Richardson as the assistant wrestling (girls) coach.
> Extended contracts for Principal Mandi McMIllan, elementary school; Principal Ron Shelton, jr./sr. high school; and Activities Director Cy Wallisch, all effective through June 30, 2024.
> Accepted the retirement of Dennis Schwarzer, bus driver, effective Dec. 31.
>Adjusted respective salaries for Emily Child and Jason Freeman.
Chapman and Board Member Nancy Keith virtually attended the regular meeting.
