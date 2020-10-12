EFFINGHAM -- The musical influences of two longtime teachers will continue to embody the USD 377 community they served along halls at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School.
Eileen Wohletz and Paul Lundgren have officially been inducted to the Wall of Fame. Friends, family colleagues and former students came from miles around to pay homage to honor the 80 combined years of their service to education Sunday, Oct. 11 during an open house and reception at ACCHS. The two teachers were key components in the development of the music program for USD 377.
It was in 1967 when Lundgren came to the district as band and vocal director to serve elementary, middle and high school students. After the school year ending in 1968, Lundgren enlisted in the U.S. Army band system and returned to his position following his three years of active military service. In addition to serving 377, Lundgren continued his military service for another 18 years with the Kansas Army National Guard 35th Infantry Band, ACCJHS Principal Deanna Scherer wrote in a press release. Lundgren earned his degrees from Kansas State University, that include a Bachelor of Music Education 1966 and a Master of Music Education in 1974, Scherer wrote.
Eileen Bunck Wohletz finished high school years at the age of 17, and set off for the University of Kansas. With only eight years of college credit she was offered a teaching position in Brown County, Which she left two years later and accepted a position in 1946-47 to teach third-grade at Effingham Grade School. It was there Wohletz worked together with the fourth-and fifth-grade students, Scherer wrote. Wohletz introduced music began to create operettas for her pupils.
It was after Wohletz came to Effingham when she married Walt Wohletz. Then she stayed home to rear their two sons. Wohletz resumed her career in education and earned her teaching certificate from Mount St. Scholastica. From 1968 through 1994 Wohletz served as the junior high and high school music teacher and key founder of Soundmasters Show Choir in 1978. Wohletz served as Soundmasters' director through 1994. Wohletz directed her first high school musical during the month of December in 1968.
Former student and current Soundmasters’ Director Amy Eckert nominated Wohletz and Lundgren for the Wall of Fame honors. She recalled the two were always conducted themselves in professional manners. Wohletz always wore a dress and Lundgren’s attire was a dress shirt and tie, and he would wear a suit for parades and home football events.
Eckert is only one of the former students who pursued a career in music education. She credits her mentors, Wohletz and Lundgren for the inspiration. The performances under the direction of Wohletz and Lundgren earned respect and complements throughout the region.
The Soundmasters and band performed numbers to entertain the two guests of honors and event goers.
Lundgren also served the district as director of Support Services with oversight of transportation, buildings and grounds, and bus driver.
