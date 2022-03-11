Atchison County Schools’ leaders are taking steps to sit down to negotiate with the Atchison County National Education Association members.
USD 377 Board members recessed from the public session for a five-minute executive session to discuss negotiations during their regular meeting Wednesday in Effingham. After the public meeting resumed, board members appointed Corey Neill, Greg Smith, and Jim Cormode to represent the Board in the negotiation process.
Dr. James Gaddis, 377 Superintendent of Schools, told board members that soon after spring break he expects there will be a group meeting with teachers. Gaddis told board members the teachers have requested budget information, and that a compilation of the figures will be ready for parties to review together at the upcoming negotiations meeting.
Board members also approved the 2022-2023 schoolyear calendar as presented. The calendar varied slightly from some previous years reflected the input from teachers. Gaddis explained the next year’s calendar has only five snow days built-in instead of seven days as in the current and previous years’ calendar. Another change as recommended by teachers is the scheduled parent and teacher conferences. The first semester conferences are scheduled for the ninth week after the start of school. The second-semester conferences will remain at six –week mark.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Reviewed the current health protocol. Gaddis said testing for illness and students’ loss of time in school is minimal at this time and he is hopeful it does not increase after spring break.
> Heard a presentation from the Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School English Language Arts teachers, Piper Crane, Emily Child, and Kristine Bordeau.
> Approved the hires of Karla Matthias – substitute teacher; and Erica Harper as an elementary school teacher.
> Accepted resignations from Sara Howard, an academic aide, Natalie Bremer – elementary teacher, effective end of her contract; and from PDC Chair Sheila Chalfant effective end of the school year.
> Accepted a $2,023 grant for Reality U; and a LifeVac for choking situations from Lauren Smith.
> Recognized: State Wrestling Qualifiers – Hannah Simmers, Austin Smith, Mason Scholz, Easton Schletzbaum, Brycen Lee, Carter Page, Conner Simmers, Vincent Webb, and Tyler McRae; Northeast Kansas Proficiency Winners – Maci Behrnes, sheep production, Canyon Tull – agriculture sales, and Ashtyn Jolly – goat production; Audrey Brown for third-place – Atchison County Spelling Bee; All-League Powerlifting – Breyton Hewitt; State Piano – Victoria Park, an I Rating, and Caleb Miller II Rating; and Baker University Honor Band – Keegan Lott, Daniel Martin, and Kassandra Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.