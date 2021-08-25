EFFINGHAM -- The Atchison County Community Schools got off to a rolling start as the entire fleet of USD 377 vehicles earned 100 percent ratings across the board from the annual Kansas Highway Patrol inspections.
Director Dwight Myer and Mike Lee, of the ACCS Transportation Department, are credited with keeping the buses in good working order and all the necessary maintenance records in check.
This is the second consecutive year the all the district-owned vehicles have passed garnered the highest ranking.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of USD 377 schools, recognized Myer and Lee at the Aug. 17 school board meeting in Effingham.
“Our transportation department is one of the best in Kansas,” Gaddis said. “They take great pride in providing safe and reliable transportation for our students. The perfect scores on these inspections show the hard work and dedication that they put in.”
Gaddis continued. “A tremendous amount of credit goes out to Mike Lee, mechanic, and Dwight Myer, director, for the perfect inspections. Both care deeply about our district and do whatever it takes to help us be successful. We also have an amazing group of drivers that love our kids and take pride in getting them to and from school and activities safely.”
KHP annually conducts vehicles owned by school districts throughout the entire state from mid-July until the start of the school year. ACCS started Aug. 12.
One F-250 work truck, a Chevrolet Suburban, two Chevrolet Impala cars, two transit vans, and 17 buses comprise the USD 377-owned vehicle fleet.
This school also starts with a requirement that all riding persons riding in district-owned transportation vehicles are to wear masks. However, masks are optional in any district-owned buildings.
During the inspections, KHP troopers check all vehicle lights, emergency exits, tires windshield wipers, fire extinguishers, first aid kits, and emergency spill kits.
Marlena Bautista, Tammi Elkins, Allison Lee, Kristi Oberg, and all student custodial staff were recognized for their efforts to ready the district facilities for the start of school despite the ongoing renovations of the gymnasium floors.
Concerning some other USD 377 matters Board of Education members addressed during their recent meeting :
>Approved the following supplemental contracts: Brian Sixbury for Scholars Bowl at Atchison County Community Junior and Senior High School; and Misty Poe, assistant junior high school volleyball coach.
> Unanimously accepted the recommendation to hire Teresa Barnes as a substitute teacher; Julie Boyle as a substitute bus driver; and Allison Lee as an evening custodian.
The USD 377 ACCS finished the 2020-2021 schoolyear with a few recognitions from the Kansas State Department of Education’s KANSANS CAN STAR RECOGNITION PROGRAM. The district earned two bronze levels in the Postsecondary Success and Civic Engagement categories; and the Commissioner’s Award distinction.
