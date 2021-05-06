EFFINGHAM – A rookie USD 377 bus driver recently wrangled a first-place finish at a regional bus driving competition Kansas qualifying him to roll on to the state contest.
Mike Wessel won first place in the rookie conventional school bus division that took place Saturday, May 1 in the parking lot Atchison County Community Junior/Senior High School in Effingham during the Kansas State Pupil Transportation Association’s regional driving competition.
Wessel was one of 27 drivers who came to compete in the contest. Drivers came from nearby and from other communities throughout the state of Kansas like Hays, Topeka, Riley and Lyon counties; Kansas City area-based DSL transportation services transported two tourist busloads of drivers from Merriam, Wyandotte and Turner school districts; and nearby school districts including USD 377 were represented as well.
“The rodeo was a great success,” said Transportation Director Dwight Myer of USD 377. Transportation Director.
The drivers were required to meet all Kansas School bus driver qualifications that included current employment or have employed as a bus driver and in possession of a valid commercial driver’s license; have met endorsements; physical qualifications within the past two years; and documentation of current status of defensive driving and first aid/CPR courses. After drivers converged on-site, they registered. Then after their required written exam, the drivers were orientated with the course before they actually competed with hands on the steering wheels to compete in the respective category of their choice.
The course consisted of a simulated railroad crossing; ropes, traffic cones and mounted tennis balls marked the passages along the course where the buses would travel through as judges watched to ensure tires did not touch the markers. Drivers were also required to backup between lines that marked some designated spaces and park. Then the judges measured to determine if the drivers were within their required distance from the marks. Depending on the simulated situations, drivers were required to touch some objects, other times they were not. If they did not meet the criteria scores were negatively impacted.
Categories for rookies or experienced drivers included conventional, transit or mini bus types.
The event at Effingham marked the second and final regional qualifying event for the year. Wessel and other qualifiers are now eligible for Kansas State Driving Competition June 4 in Salina.
