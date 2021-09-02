A mask mandate is re-instated for all who are not vaccinated goes in effect Tuesday, Sept. 7 for all Pre-K through sixth-grade pupils and staff at Atchison County Community Schools.
USD 377 Board of Education members narrowly approved the mandate by 4 to 3 votes during a special meeting Wednesday night at the district’s central office. Board members Corey Neill, Greg Smith, and Kelli Bottorff voted in the negative.
The vote was taken following a review of the current statistics and a discussion with Superintendent Andrew Gaddis and School Nurse Katie Madden concerning a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the schools. Some of the discussion centered on the option for the Test to Stay Opt-in On-Site Screening consent forms and an explanation of contact and quarantine options. Board members unanimously approved the form and amended it to read bus can transport students in the afternoon who have tested negative with the past 24 hours, effective Friday, Sept. 3.
Vice-president Barbara Chapman chaired the meeting in person, board members Nancy Keith and Greg Smith were also present at the office. Board President Lori Lanter, board members, Bottorff, Neill, and Jim Cormode were all present via Zoom platform as well as Gaddis and Madden.
Chapman emphasized that she was only speaking from her viewpoint, and shared her insight about the pandemic.
“My concern is I have a feeling we need to go back to a mask mandate,” Chapman said. “Masks prevent it (COVID-19). I’ve seen it at my job and I just lost a loved one all due to COVID. I’m for masking everybody.”
Keith seemingly wholeheartedly agreed.
Prior to the vote, board members also discussed the results of a teacher survey concerning wearing masks. The results showed more than half the elementary school teachers would feel more comfortable if students and staff were wearing masks. The junior-senior high school teacher survey indicated they were comfortable without a mask order.
Board members agreed that vaccinations are optional for the junior and senior high students-aged students. Lanter said that they will also have to remove their masks to participate in athletic activities and sports.
Smith conveyed his belief that most of the high-schoolers would likely take their masks off after they leave the school building and interact with each other.
Gaddis told board members that they can continue to re-visit the mask issue and other COVID protocols at their upcoming meetings.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Unanimously approved the proposed 2021-2022 budget as presented to authorize expenditures not to exceed projected expenditures of about $3.3 million with a 41.223 mill levy.
Before the budget was approved, board members passed Resolution No. 2021-27 that authorized the district to exceed the Revenue Neutral Tax Rate calculated for 2021-2022 in accordance with 2021 SB 13.
> Unanimously approved a request from the Atchison County Community High School Student Ambassadors to sponsor the revival of the Homecoming Parade within the perimeter of a few blocks of ACCS facilities, and community members are welcome to the event.
The Ambassadors agreed the plans are that each class will be allowed to have a float and candidates will have a vehicle to ride in. The plans are that the parade will precede the Homecoming bonfire tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.