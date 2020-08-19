After some explanations from Superintendent Andrew Gaddis and Business Manager Megan Gracey, USD 377 Board of Education members approved the budget for the new school year by a 6-1 vote by a show of hands. Board Member Corey Neil was the only opposed.
During the budget hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Gaddis projected a drop in the enrollment count for full time equivalent students, but there might be an increase in the number of children receiving free or reduced meals. To calculate the budget authority the projected enrollment is about 490 students.
At this time there are four virtual students that count for weighting, but not in accordance with the Kansas High School Activities Association standards.
The budget was calculated from a mill value of about $75,000 each due to a rise in the 2020 assessed valuation of the district. The assessed valuation increase brings in more revenue, Gaddis said.
The projections approved are total expenditures of more than $10.8 million, generated from a proposed $3.3 million tax levy at 43.341 mills. This reflects about a $1 million increase from the previous year’s budget despite 1.512-mill decrease from the actual 2019-2020 budget. The instruction expenditures are expected to cost $4.8 million dollars in 20-21. That breaks down to about $19,000 per student. The average ranges of annual salaries: for administrators – both certified and non-certified is $76,220; $64,000 for full time teachers; certified/licensed personnel about $52,000; and $50,000 for classified personnel. The budget includes $750,000 approved in expenditures for capital outlay with its dedicated 5 mills expected to generate $370,309 in the new school year.
Gaddis explained capital outlay funds are allowed to be utilized for debt payments for facility improvements, buses, and salaries for maintenance workers and custodial employees. These funds can carryover from year to year. Current plans for capital improvement funds this schoolyear include a $170,000 debt payment related to an improvement project at the Atchison County Elementary School in recent years. Other project plans include parking lot improvements, asbestos removal, work to locker rooms and overhauls to the gymnasium floors in the Atchison County Community Elementary School and Atchison County Junior Senior High School.
Budget details can be obtained for viewing from the USD 377 Administrative Office in Effingham.
