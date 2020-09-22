Mostly all talk with little action was the result of a special USD 377 Board of Education meeting Monday, Sept. 21 in Effingham.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis informed board members that the group health insurance plan for staff was due for a renewal. The district is on the state’s plan and has been since 2017. The current plan has been in effect for three years and its negotiated contract is set to expire Sept. 30.
“It is a benefit to employees,” Gaddis said. “But is comes at a cost to the district.”
He encouraged board members to join in a conference call mid-week that would be insightful in the decision-making process.
After about five minutes, board members took action by a unanimous vote to recess from public session to discuss a non-elected personnel matter behind closed doors for 30 minutes in the presence of Gaddis and Principal Deanna Scherer, Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School.
After the public meeting resumed, board members took unanimous action to adjourn for the night.
Board Members Nancy Keith was absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.