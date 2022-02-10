The prom attendance policy for Atchison County Community High School has a change in-store due to student desires and the current trends.
School board members present voted unanimously to make the change to the parent-student handbook after hearing a proposal pitched to them from several junior and senior female students during Wednesday’s meeting. Board members voted to allow underclassmen in good standing to attend at the invitation from junior and senior class members to be their guests.
Board Member Corey Neil said prom is traditionally considered to be a reward for the upperclassmen.
“Why to change it,” Neill asked.
The girls agreed it is a reward for the upperclassmen and that is why it is important for the junior and senior students to be able to enjoy the companionship for the evening dance and after-prom events by being with someone they would like to be with. Sixty-nine ACCHS students comprise the junior and senior classes this year. The girls also agreed they have the backing from ACCHS Student Council members, and the majority of a recent student survey also were in support of a change. They agreed it did not make sense that college-aged/older persons have been allowed to attend as guests, but not younger class members.
The girls also agreed only the ACCHS junior and senior class members would be eligible to receive the official prom souvenirs and any after-prom game prizes. However, the guests would be able to participate in the games.
Prom attendance was an issue last addressed in 2017, and a policy was adopted not to allow the underclassmen. A longstanding tradition at ACCHS was that the junior class members would elect the prom servers from the sophomore class members. Elemental to the argument not to break from underclassmen attendance presented in 2017 was that it would be demeaning to the elected sophomore prom servers to have to serve freshman and sophomore guests.
The girls informed board members Wednesday that since the COVID-19 pandemic protocols were introduced the prom server tradition is no more.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Department Chairman Joseph Forbes and Kindergarten Teacher Callie Faught, presented information about the Atchison County Elementary School English Language Arts Curriculum. Forbes talked about the new Wonders Resource implemented at the elementary school level and some research about the science of reading. Faught talked about the Heggarty System of learning phonics through the implementation of sounds and action through rhyming and blending words.
> Approved the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation to begin the construction building project added to the existing high school on the ground leased to ACCSEF, and to allow the use of the adjacent school land as necessary to complete the project.
> Heard from Board Clerk Joy Brown that expectations are that cost premium for property, casual, and workman’s compensation insurance renewals will increase by a minimum of 3 percent and possibly even a higher cost.
> Recognized Victoria Park and Caleb Miller for earning 1 Rating on their piano solos at a recent music competition.
> Agreed to send out bids for repairs to the ACCJSHS and accepted the independent audit reports.
> Excused their selves from a public meeting to convene in executive session for five minutes to discuss a matter of nonelected personnel. After the public session resumed, board members excused themselves for 15 minutes to go into an executive session for another 15 minutes to discuss negotiations. After the public session resumed, commissioners extended for an additional 15 minutes to discuss negotiations. The public meeting resumed and a discussion about negotiations was extended for another five minutes.
After the public meeting resumed, board members approved the FSMC Request for Approval to Manage a School Food Service Program contingent on grammatical and spelling errors being corrected.
