Authorities apprehended a rural Leavenworth man and found his two young daughters safe late Saturday night after an Amber alert was issued about their abduction.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statement later Saturday that Donny Jackson, 40, was apprehended near Erick, Okla. His two young daughters, Nora, age 7 and Aven, age 3, were found safe as well.
According to the KBI report, at 1:16 p.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 14900 block of Hillside Road, Leavenworth. The call led deputies to discover a homicide scene with two deceased juvenile males inside the residence and two missing girls: Aven and Nora Jackson. Their father, Donny Jackson, was a suspect in the abduction. An Amber Alert was issued for the two girls and an All Person's Bulletin put out on Jackson.
The KBI reported that the Kansas Highway Patrol made an unrelated car stop on the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma border at approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday. This was prior to the 911 call reporting the homicides. The abducted children were in the vehicle. This led authorities to extend the search to Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas with active Amber Alerts in their states.
Leavenworth County authorities issued a statement during a press conference with local media that the investigation continues into the deaths of the two young boys and the abduction. Jackson is in jail, facing charges in the incident.
