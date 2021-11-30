Mike Stec, of Atchison, is one of the four recent appointees to serve as advisory members to the Kansas Water Authority as members of the Regional Advisory Committee. Stec is representing the Public Water Supply category for the Missouri River RAC.
KWA Chairwoman Dawn Buehler selected committee members to fill the Missouri RAC chairman and vice-chairman positions.
The other three appointed RAC appointees are:
• Joel Mahnken (Chair) – Leavenworth, representing the Public Water Supply category
• Michelle Wirth (Vice-chair) – Kansas City, representing the Public Water Supply category
• Chris Griffin - Troy, representing the WRAPS category
The RAC members represent all water users in the region, including public water suppliers, agriculture, industry, commerce, conservation, environment, and irrigation. The Missouri RAC is one of 14 regional planning areas established in 2014 by the KWA. Each RAC helps set priority regional goals and provides advice to the Kansas Water Office and KWA regarding the formulation and region of the Kansas Water Plan, its implementation, and other matters.
The next Missouri RAC meeting will be via virtual platform at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6. The agenda includes a groundwater quality/quantity presentation for the region, a Missouri River levee rebuild update and information about the new Cover Crop Coach program.
The agenda, meeting materials and how to access the meeting will be available on the KWO website calendar at kwo.ks.gov or you may request copies by calling 785- 296-3185 or toll-free at 888-KAN-WATER, (526-9283). For more information about the RACs and the full membership or the KWA visit the KWO website.
If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call 785-296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.