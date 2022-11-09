221112voting

Poll workers are busy late afternoon Election Day Only First and Only Fourth precincts at New Life Assembly of God at 1004 South Fifth Street in Atchison.

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Atchison County is authorized to impose a dedicated three-fourths countywide retailers' sales tax dedicated to fund solid waste and joint communications for 10 years to replace the one cent sales tax voters passed in 1993.

At the end of the Election Day count the votes tallied were 3,107 in favor of the measure, and 2,252 ballots in opposition.

