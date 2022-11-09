Atchison County is authorized to impose a dedicated three-fourths countywide retailers' sales tax dedicated to fund solid waste and joint communications for 10 years to replace the one cent sales tax voters passed in 1993.
At the end of the Election Day count the votes tallied were 3,107 in favor of the measure, and 2,252 ballots in opposition.
All election results counted after the polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 throughout Atchison County remain unofficial until after certification of voted ballots by the Atchison County Canvassing Board. The canvass is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Atchison County Commission room at the courthouse.
In the 1st District County Commission race, Allen Reavis, a Republican, is the top vote-getter with 760 votes. Tom Lykins, a Democrat, garnered 576 votes.
Incumbent Rep. John Eplee, R-63rd District, ran unopposed and will retain his post with 4,752 votes; State Board of Education 1st District candidate Danny Zeck came out on top with 3,596 votes.
All other results reflect how voters in Atchison County voters in the Kansas State races and questions. All candidates are Republican. Governor and Lt. Governor --Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer -- 2,905; Secretary of State -- Scott J. Schwab -- 3,570; Attorney General -- Kris Kobach -- 3,254; State Treasurer -- Steven Johnson -- 3,399; Commissioner of Insurance -- Vicki Schmidt -- 3,809.
United States Senate -- Jerry Moran, incumbent; U.S. Rep. 2nd District -- Jake LaTurner, incumbent. Both Sen. Moran and Congressman LaTurner are Republicans.
Atchison County Voters to retain all the judges named on the ballot to their respective benches as presented.
Concerning Question 2 on the ballot asking voters if sheriffs and township officers be elected in 4-year terrms unless the offices in respective counties have been abolished prior to Jan. 11, 2022; and that elected sheriffs and township official can only be removed from office by recall election pursuant to section 3 of article 4 of Kansas Constitution or a warrant issued by the attorney general. Countywide voters agreed with showing of 3,633 votes.
The majority of voters countywide showed favor to Legislative oversight of administrative rules and regulations that would allow revocation or suspension of such imposed by the executive branch.
Township clerks elected as follows: Benton -- Cliff Oswald; Steven Fuhrman -- Center; Kevin Kiehl -- Grasshopper; Russell Reichert --Kapioma; Tony D. Jackson -- Lancaster; Amy Jo Hawk -- Mt. Pleasant; William D. Falk -- Shannon; and Dee Gehring -- Walnut.
