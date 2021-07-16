Formal charges were pending Friday morning against a 59-year-old Lancaster man arrested Wednesday for aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than age 14.
Michael W. Pease in the Atchison County Jail on a $500,000 bond amount.
Authorities from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest following an investigation launched in mid-June. The case centers on an allegation of lewd fondling and touching of the child.
Atchison County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the evidence as the charges are pending in Atchison County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.