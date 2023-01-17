Michael Pease 1

Michael Pease awaiting sentencing Jan. 13 in Atchison County District Court several months after a jury convicted him for aggravated indecent liberties of a child younger than 14 years of age.    

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Twenty-five years to life imprisonment is the fate a 60-year-old Lancaster man was handed for his recent aggravated indecent liberties with a child conviction.

Michael Pease was sentenced Jan. 13 in Atchison County District Court, about seven months after a jury convicted him for one of the two identical felony counts, he faced. Aggravated indecent liberties with a child is punishable by a maximum of life imprisonment. The jury started to hear testimony on July 26, and after some deliberation of the identical counts they returned to the courtroom July 27 with a mixed verdict -- one guilty and the other was an acquittal. 

