Twenty-five years to life imprisonment is the fate a 60-year-old Lancaster man was handed for his recent aggravated indecent liberties with a child conviction.
Michael Pease was sentenced Jan. 13 in Atchison County District Court, about seven months after a jury convicted him for one of the two identical felony counts, he faced. Aggravated indecent liberties with a child is punishable by a maximum of life imprisonment. The jury started to hear testimony on July 26, and after some deliberation of the identical counts they returned to the courtroom July 27 with a mixed verdict -- one guilty and the other was an acquittal.
District Court Judge John J. Bryant sentenced Pease to the maximum with an eligibility for parole after 25 years. Bryant that if Pease does reach a post-release status, he will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring. Bryant ordered Pease to lifetime registration as a sex offender and to pay all fees associated with court costs and assessments.
Bryant told Pease he has the right to appeal his conviction.
Pease was sentenced after Bryant denied a motion for a new trial that was filed by Brett Richman, a Kansas City-based defense attorney.
Richmond also argued for departure from the possibility life imprisonment on behalf of the defendant, which Bryant denied.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker prosecuted the case. Becker argued against consideration of a sentencing departure.
Becker read aloud an impact statement written by the victim. Becker also argued that even though the defendant was acquitted on one of the counts because of a questionable date of when the crime occurred. But the jury did convict and acknowledged their belief the vcutim was traumatized based on her detailed account of the crime and how it has affected her.
Pease appeared to show no emotion throughout the hearing.
The crime Pease was arrested for was committed June 12, 2021. He was acquainted with the child prior to the crime.
Atchison County Sheriff's Office investigated the crime that centered on unlawful touching of a child 14 years of age or younger.
