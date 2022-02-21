LAWRENCE -- The University of Kansas students below are among the more than 6,400 Jayhawks named to the fall 2021 University of Kansas honor roll.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Atchison County students are:Conner Becker, Atchison, School of Journalism & Mass Communications; Tricia Clark, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Rylee Crowell, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Nathan Farrell, Atchison, School of Journalism & Mass Communications; Megan Funk, Atchison, School of Nursing; Dai Haley, Atchison, School of Business; Isaac Henderson, Atchison, School of Education & Human Sciences; Sophie Hill, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Kennedy Kelley, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Anna Mikkelson, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Lillian Morrison, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Amanda Servaes, Atchison, School of Business; Caressa Shafer, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Annika Wallace, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts; and Jason Melton, Cummings, School of Engineering.
Brown County students are: Michael Abeita, Hiawatha, School of Architecture & Design; August Koerperich, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Alex Rockey, Hiawatha, School of Education & Human Sciences; and Camryn Lowe, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
Jefferson County students are: Sydney Bogard, McLouth, School of Health Professions; August Forsberg, McLouth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Education & Human Sciences; Ceara Funk, McLouth, School of Nursing; Anne Gill, McLouth, School of Business; Julia Johnston, McLouth, School of Education & Human Sciences; Anne Posch, McLouth, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Christopher Raithel, McLouth, School of Business; Mallory Burns, Valley Falls, School of Pharmacy; Chandler Fienhage, Valley Falls, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; and Nathan Pickerell, Valley Falls, School of the Arts.
Leavenworth County students are: Sarah Gilbert, Easton, School of Education & Human Sciences; and Paige Robinson, Easton, School of Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.