LAWRENCE — More than 6,200 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2022 semester.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education & Human Sciences, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy, Professional Studies and Social Welfare.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Spring 2022 honorees are below and include students whose honor roll status was conferred before June 25, 2022:
> Atchison County -- Conner Becker, Atchison, School of Journalism & Mass Communications; Tricia Clark, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Rylee Crowell, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Nathan Farrell, Atchison, School of Journalism & Mass Communications; Megan Funk, Atchison, School of Nursing; Sophie Hill, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Anne Hrenchir, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Anna Mikkelson, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; Ericka Nadeau, Atchison, School of Architecture & Design; Annika Wallace, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of the Arts; and Cade Wilburn, Atchison, School of Engineering.
> Brown County -- Kelcie Lowe, Horton, School of Business, and Tucker Taff, Horton, School of Nursing.
