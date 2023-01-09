Project Concern, Inc., operates two senior centers in Atchison County, Kansas. They also provide Meals on Wheels and general public transportation.
Project Concern, Inc., is a non-profit organization that provides services to all citizens of the county.Its primary purpose is to helpseniors to maintain an independent lifestyle. Project Concern, Inc., was initiated in 1967 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1971.
The board of directors for Project Concern, Inc., are: Jonathan Mize, Chairman; Ethan Hausmann, Vice-Chairman; Susan Meyers, Secretary; Patsy Porter, Treasurer;JustinPregont, Allen Reavis, and Kelly Vowels are members.
Project Concerns mission is to improve the quality of life in the Atchison area.Thevision is to increase charitable giving by educating and connecting donors to community needs they care about. The core valuesare: service with accountability, integrity, quality, respect and transparency.
Ways to give: cash, marketable or closely held securities, real estate, life insurance, retirement plans,bequests, transfers from an existing private foundation, retained income from a charitable gift annuity or trust, gift of grain.
The Salvation Army is an integral part of the Christian Church, althoughdistinctive in government and practice. The Army’s doctrine follows the mainstream of Christian belief and its articles offaith emphasizes God’s saving purposes, itsobjectsare the advancement of the Christianreligionsif education, the relief of poverty, and other charitable objects beneficial to society or the community of mankind asa whole.
The movement, founded in 1865 by William Booth, has spread from London, England to many parts of the world.
The rapid deployment of the first Salvationists was aided by the adoption of a quasi-military command structure in 1878when the title, “The Salvation Army” was brought into use. A similarly practical organization to enable resources to be equally flexible. Responding to a recurrent theme in Christianity which sees the Churchengaged in spiritual warfare, the Army has used to its advantage certain soldierly features such as uniforms, flags and ranks to identify, inspire and regulate its endeavors.
Top Videos
Brian Peddle, General, says, “ANewYear always holds great potential and most of us will spend some time thinking about the unchartered landscape ahead. We ponder NewYear'sResolutions, we consider “beginningagain,” a new start or a clean page.
Communitytheatres are a collective collaborative expression of stories by you and for you. The work you see today is the labor or your neighbor, co-worker, teacher, store clerk, student, retiree and so on. Some of you we see on stage, but so many have quietly donated hours of their time to paint the set, run the light board, put up fliers, or help with fundraising. All this is a commitment to you and aninvestmentin the Atchison community.
A season membership is a commitment with positive known income that will allow Theatre Atchisonto confidently secure quality productions for the stage. It also allows Theatre Atchison to maintain administrative and creative staff to run the theatre and its programming. It ensures that the production teams, actors, and volunteers know their creative work will be seen.
Throughout the year,Théâtre Atchison holds four open auditions for our various mainstage productions. All auditions are from 7-9PM at TheatreAtchison. All are welcome and no prior preparation isnecessary.
Little Women the Musical – auditions are February 21 and 23 – First Presbyterian Church (park in theTheatre Atchison parking lot and enter the church’s west entrance).
Red, White and Tuna – auditions are April 18 and 19 at Theatre Atchison.
There are many ways to help and participate, just go online to see the list and contact information.
Donations can be sent to: P.O. Box 403, Atchison, KS 66002 or online at www.atchisonareunitedway.org/take-action. Please watch their video on the website; it tells the story for three of the agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.