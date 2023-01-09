United Way
Project Concern, Inc., operates two senior centers in Atchison County, Kansas. They also provide Meals on Wheels and general public transportation.  

Project Concern, Inc., is a non-profit organization that provides services to all citizens of the county. Its primary purpose is to help seniors to maintain an independent lifestyle. Project Concern, Inc., was initiated in 1967 and incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1971. 

