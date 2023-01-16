The United Way board is the backbone of the agency. From President Rick Falk,Secretary Janet Umphenour, Jennifer Maxwell, Treasurer,membersJolleen Graf, KristaParks and Steve Durkin. United Way board helps to facilitate the organizations campaign which this year is$120,000.
Through the help of supporters and donors the United Way has been able to help the 14 agencies with much need funds to survive and thrive.This week we are highlightingCerebralPalsy, Kansas Legal Services, Catholic Charities andThe Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging.
CPRF (CerebralPalsy) is a nationally recognized leader in the development of rehabilitation engineering, specialized services, advocacy, employment training and job replacement for people with all types of disabilities. They are committed to creating a community based on respect,fairness, and equality where everyone is given an opportunity to reach their full potential.
CPRF has a variety of well-developed programs to meet the needs of our clients – everything from AdultDay Careservices, the wheelchair and Posture Seating Clinic, disabilitybenefits analysis, housing, job placement, and much more.Our mission is to give people the toolstheyneed to achievetheir goals.
Kansas Legal Services provides legal aid in Kansas, providingequal access to justice for the most vulnerable Kansans.
Housing is a primary need for people and Kansas Legal Services has the following help: court form, evictions, home purchases, improvement andforeclosuresand landlord/tenant disputes.
Consumer services are: consumer laws, debit and debit collection, payday lending, phone and utilities.
Family law is very important to help provide: adoption, abuse and neglect, child custody, and child support.
Catholic Charities is celebrating 65 years of service in Atchison. It is aministry of the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, Catholic Charitiesof Northeast Kansas which dispenses love and hope to our neighbors in need throughout 21county service area.
In Atchison, the Atchison Family Support Center is at 502 Kansas Ave. Phone is (913) 367-5070.
The Northeast Kansas AreaAgencyon Agingis a charitable foundation.
Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging (NEKAAA) was established in 1973, through the Older Americans Act, as a community-based 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization located in Hiawatha, Kansas.
For over 45 years, our purpose has been to understand the needs of older adults, advocate for individuals and their families, and empower all individuals to live independently in their homes and communities for as long as possible with improved quality of life and dignity.
Our mission is to serve as a “single point of entry” to aging services throughout Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Washington counties.
We provide services tailored to local and regional needs through case management, nutritional support, transportation, information and assistance, health promotion programs, caregiver services and access to community resources and support.
We also serve as an Aging and Disability Resource Center focused on long term planning for individuals of all ages, abilities and income levels.
Services available through our agency are: congregate meals, home delivered meals, transportation, in-home services, information, health promotion programs and volunteer opportunities.
Our agency receives funding from Federal, State and local entities. Our office is located in Hiawatha, Kansas, at 1803 Oregon Street.
