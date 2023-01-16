United Way
Courtesy photo

The United Way board is the backbone of the agency. From President Rick Falk, Secretary Janet Umphenour, Jennifer Maxwell, Treasurer, members Jolleen Graf, Krista Parks and Steve Durkin. United Way board helps to facilitate the organizations campaign which this year is $120,000.  

Through the help of supporters and donors the United Way has been able to help the 14 agencies with much need funds to survive and thrive. This week we are highlighting Cerebral Palsy, Kansas Legal Services, Catholic Charities and The Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging. 

