United Way is the life’s blood for many organizations in Atchison.
From the beginning in Georgia in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has helped many communities and has grown to be the leading global nonprofit. The organization has nearly 1400 communities in the U.S. and is in more than 70 countries.
Riverbend Habitat for Humanity is affiliated with Habitat for Humanity in Atchison. To date Riverbend has built 8 homes and helped 82 families with repairs, builds and disaster relief in our community.
Their partners for community resources are the City of Atchison Community Development, the Atchison Fire Department home safety alerts, the Atchison County neighborhood revitalization program and rental housing assistance.
The board members are:
Alex Gehring (president)
Kent Wohlgamuth (vice-president)
Sister Judith Suterra (Secretary)
Mallory Seckman (treasurer)
Ethan Hausmann
Pat Weishaar
Janet Paper
Desarae Locke
At the YMCA, they help kids and families be their best selves and reach their greatest potential through a variety of high impact programs that change lives. A person can choose from a range of programs for all ages focused on strengthening bodies, minds and communities.
The YMCA houses a wellness center, walk track, gym, indoor pool, community room, teen room, family locker rooms and a teaching kitchen as well as these other features.
A community room for all ages to connect through meetings, celebrations of families and friends, and other activities that allow people to connect over shared interests.
A teaching kitchen for activities such as healthy cooking demonstrations and classes.
A gym and walking track to provide space for activities that promote healthy living, youth and adult sports that promote teamwork, skills development and friendship, and special events that bring people together.
A therapy pool adjacent to existing pool to be used by the Y and Atchison Hospital to provide aquatic physical therapy for patients.
A indoor swimming pool to provide life-saving swim lessons and recreational opportunities.
An expanded health and wellness center in which people can improve their well-being through cardiovascular exercise and strength training.
A lobby and lounge to offer welcoming and comfortable spaces for members to visit, friends to meet and parents to spend time while their children participate in activities.
A multi-purpose studio for group exercise, dance, music, arts, and other social and educational activities.
Kids Zone to provide a safe and fun place for kids to learn and play.
The Atchison County Food Pantry, also known as The Emergency Assistance Pantry, is located in the basement of the First Christian Church, 301 N 7th Street, Atchison KS. Their main task is to provide food and personal hygiene items to any person/family in Atchison County that is in need. The Food Pantry is one of the church’s Outreach programs, but we also receive much support from the other churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals in the area.
It is run by all volunteers, no paid staff, and is reliant on donations, 4500+ client services, 600+ families saved.
The food pantry program with Walmart, through the membership with Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Every other week the pantry receives food items from Walmart.
Approximately 70% of the children in Atchison qualify for free or reduced school lunches.
The pantry is open every other Friday, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is the drive distribution. Enter into the alley on N. 8 Street and volunteers will direct you to the church parking lot.
It is the season to donate to our local United Way to help our organization right here in Atchison. Please send donations to P.O. Box 403, Atchison, KS 66002.
