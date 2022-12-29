United Way

The Atchison Area United Way is the life’s blood for many agencies. If you are not familiar with the United Way, we hope to enlighten you over the next couple of weeks with focus on the agencies that make up our United Way. 

United Way is the world’s largest non-profit agency. United Way advances the common good by creating opportunities for everyone. Their focus is on education, income and health – the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community. 

