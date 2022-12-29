The Atchison Area United Way is the life’s blood for many agencies. If you are not familiar with theUnitedWay,we hope to enlighten you over the next couple of weeks with focus on the agencies that make up our United Way.
United Way is the world’s largest non-profit agency.United Way advances the common good by creating opportunities for everyone.Their focus is on education, income and health – the building blocks for a good quality of lifeand a strong community.
Atchison’s United Way is spearheaded by Rich Falk, president;Janet Umphenour, secretary; Jennifer Maxwell, Treasurer; Jolleen Graf, board member;Krista Parks, board member; Stevie Durkin, board member.
The United Way campaign was kicked off this past summer and already has hit77% of campaign goal of $210,000.
The organizations depending on United Ways help are:
Boy Scouts – Pony Express Council
Riverbend Habitat for Humanity
YMCA
Atchison Child Care Association
CASA
Atchison County Food Pantry
Cerebral Palsy
Boys and Girls Club of Atchison
Girl Scouts
Catholic Charities
Kansas Legal Services
NE Kansas Area Agency on Aging (NEK-CAP)
NE Kansas Community Action Program
Pantry of Hope
Project Concern
Salvation Army
Theatre Atchison
The Pony Express Council is a leading premier youth development organization encompassing the 18 counties of Northwest Missouri andNortheast Kansas. Their focus is on youth leadership, characterdevelopment, and citizenship training.
Over 3700Cub Scouts BSA, Ventures and Explorers are involved in the scouting program on an annual basis.The programs are supported by more than 1200 adult volunteer leaders and chartered to local community groups and religious institutions.
The Pony ExpressCouncil is strengthened by their local camp property, Camp Geiger.
The mission of Atchison Child Care Association is to provide a licensed, high quality, educational and affordable child care program.Also, to providechildren a(birth – 12 years) safe, nurturing and secure environmentin which each childcan develop to his or her full potential.
The educational program is based on principals of child development and growth. The program’s flexibility will include avariety of indoor and outdoor activities planned to promote optimum development of children.
They encourage play in the following areas:
Imaginativeplay
Creative play
Large motor coordination
Fine motor coordination
Intellectual development
Language development
CASA means Court Appointed Special Advocate. The First Judicial DistrictCASAAssociation is a 501c3non-profit organization. The agency provides three main programs for children and families in our communities including theChild Advocacy Center (CAC), Child Exchange and Visitation Center (CEVC) and trained CourtAppointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers to advocate for children in our Judicial District. Additionally, CASA facilitates three classes available to the communityincluding General Responsibilities. As Separating Parents (GRASP), as parenting in the twenty-first century class and a love andlogic-basedparenting class.
CASA needs volunteers and encourages those who want to help go online toread more about the program.
Next week will highlight the Riverbend Habitat for Humanity, YMCA,and Cerebral Palsy organizations.
