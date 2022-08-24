In 1887, Frances Wisebart Jacobs, the Rev. Myron W. Reed, Msgr. William J.O’Ryan, Dean H. Martyn Hart and Rabbi William S. Friedman put together an idea that became the nation's first united campaign, benefitting 10 area health and welfare agencies in Denver, CO. They created an organization to collect the funds for local charities, to coordinate relief services, to counsel and refer clients to cooperating agencies, and to make emergency assistance grants for cases that could not be referred. That year, Denver raised $21,700 for this greater good, and created a movement that would become United Way.
For 20 years the United Way has served Atchison County to help those in need and to give long-term solutions so individuals and families can meet the everyday challenges. Our local United Way supports 17 local agencies that rely on the generosity of local donors’support.
