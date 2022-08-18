The United Way committee stressed that there are many agencies needing help this year and the Atchison Area United Way is one donation that helps many agencies. These agencies have critical services that are delivered to the community. The three building blocks to a better life are: health, education and financial stability. We all have a stake in the health of our community plus we need to invest in our youth leadership, combined with many others, which makes a huge difference in numerous lives.
United Way Annual Leadership Breakfast is September 9
Barbara Trimble
