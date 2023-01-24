United Way has agoal of $210,000 for the benefit of the agencies that have been highlighted inpastarticles and those that are the final three this week.Sofar,the total for the campaign isat 84%, so close to the goal.
The Boys and Girls club of Atchison helps with anafter-schoolcare program that has 55 children enrolled.
The mission of the organization is to enable children to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.
The club has partnered with the United Way for 10 years. “United Way assists us with the funding that allows us to continue to engage our kids with activities that we do,” JasmineSmith, Executive Director said.
For moreinformation,please call 913-367-9090.
From the beginning of the Girl Scout movement in 1912, the Girl Scouts have been trailblazing for over 110years.
The founding principles are that every girl unlock her full potential, find lifelong friends and make the world a better place.
Girl Scouts from NE Kansas can gainimportantskills in four areas that for the foundation of the Girl Scout leadership experience:
STEM/STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math
NEK-CAP was founded in November 1965. The corporation was formed as a not-for-profit agency to combat poverty within themeaningof the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. NEK-CAP started with six counties and Atchison wasone.
There were 30,000low-incomepeople in the service area and they can only serve 6000 or 20% poverty level hasremained the same over the last 35 years.
NEK-CAP has undergone atransitionthat the planning process has been restructuredtopursuenewstrategiesthat have promise of not only responding in the poverty in our region but eliminating it within 2 to 3 generations.
NEK-CAP now serves 16 counties and employees 130 staff with administrative offices located in Hiawatha. NEK-CAP recentlycelebrated58 years of service.
