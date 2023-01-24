United Way
Courtesy photo

United Way has a goal of $210,000 for the benefit of the agencies that have been highlighted in past articles and those that are the final three this week.So far, the total for the campaign is at 84%, so close to the goal. 

Donations can be sent to:P.O. Box 403, Atchison, KS 66002 (please no cash through the mail) or online at: www.atchisonareunitedway.org/take-action. 

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.