United Way
The United Way 2023 Campaign is coming to the Atchison Area with a kickoff Annual Leadership Breakfast on Friday, September 9, 2022. This is the 20th Anniversary of the Atchison Area United Way.  

The United Way committee stressed that there are many agencies needing help this year and the Atchison Area United Way is one donation that helps many agencies. These agencies have critical services that are delivered to the community. The three building blocks to a better life are: health, education and financial stability. We all have a stake in the health of our community plus we need to invest in our youth leadership, combined with many others, which makes a huge difference in numerous lives. 

