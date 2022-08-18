The United Way committee stressed that there are many agencies needing help this year and the Atchison Area United Way is one donation that helps many agencies. These agencies have critical services that are delivered to the community. The three building blocks to a better life are: health, education and financial stability. We all have a stake in the health of our community plus we need to invest in our youth leadership, combined with many others, which makes a huge difference in numerous lives.
Unite Way Annual Leadership Breakfast is September 9
Barbara Trimble
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Recipes
More from this section
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Unite Way Annual Leadership Breakfast is September 9
- Gone where we can all go
- Tigers invite patrons back to school
- Tiger bus engines good to roar for USD 377's school start
- Area lakes drying up
- KHP to participate in annual Labor Day STEP Campaign
- Chamber adds new Main Street Director
- Phoenix rising to smell the coffee and start the new schoolyear
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- The Hidden Negative in Social Security raises (1)
- Dolly Parton Library program to expand in county (1)
- Irizarry, Christine E. 1948-2022 (1)
- Worman, Lawrence 1938-2022 (1)
- Steingreaber OSB, Father Paul 1938-2022 (1)
- Survey shows college students impacted by inflation (1)
- Gaddis, Beverly J. 1955-2022 (1)
- Pantle, John W. 2001-2022 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.