Col. J. David Farris, U.S. Army Reserve, retired, the current vice mayor of Atchison, was a man known to be small in physical stature with many facets whose friends and colleagues agree despite his size he was a giant pillar of strength in the community.
Farris unexpectedly passed away Sunday, Jan. 23 at the University of Kansas Hospital, according to a City of Atchison press release. The cause of death was unreleased as of Tuesday morning.
Atchison County EMS ambulance responded to a call Saturday morning at Farris’ residence. The press release indicated Farris was responsive and was initially transported to Amberwell Atchison. Later in the day, Farris was transferred to KU Hospital in Kansas City. The City’s release reported Farris “had been dealing with a variety of health issues.”
“Dave has been a constant in Atchison for many decades. His commitment to moving Atchison forward was always on the forefront of his decision-making,” Mayor Abby Bartlett said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and many friends as they go through this difficult time.”
Although Farris’ weekend death was unexpected he leaves a personal and professional legacy of doing more for others than himself.
Farris, 83, was known to maintain his presence at a desk, phone, and name on the door at the Farris, Fresh and Werring Law Office, LLC.
Partners John Fresh and Andrew Werring agreed that Farris would be in the office a few days each week on a regular basis even though he has slowed down a bit throughout the last few months. They last spoke with their mentor, partner, and friend mid-week via telephone a few days prior to his death.
Werring described Farris as one who would take care of people, and when his father Tom Werring arrived during the 1970s in Atchison he partnered with Farris for several years.
There were numerous young attorneys who Farris would welcome into his firm early in their respective careers.
“Dave was such an influential figure in the community and the practice of law,” Werring said.
“He was the last of his generation,” Fresh said of Farris’ legal practice.
Farris worked with the generations across the legal bar in Atchison, Fresh and Werring agreed.
“He made sure everyone could succeed no matter what side of the aisle they were on,” Fresh said. “He always did more for them than for himself.”
Civic service was seemingly at the core of Farris’ heart and mind. Licensed to practice law in Kansas and Missouri for many years, Farris’ law career spans all sorts of legal counsel, public defender, and prosecution.
After stepping down from his position as Atchison city attorney for 21 years Farris, was the first person to file for a seat on the Atchison City Commission in May of 2019. Farris’s bid for office was successful as he was elected to a 4-year term as the second-highest vote-getter. Farris was sworn to office in December of 2019. His elected term expires on Dec. 4, 2003.
Prior to his elected official capacity in 2019, professional tenure from 1990-2015 at Atchison City Hall, Farris served 16 years on the USD 409 Board of Education from 1977 to 1993.
Farris Fresh and Werring website at ffwlegal.com indicates Farris had retired from the practice of law in the fall of 2019 after practicing more than 50 years in Kansas, mostly in Atchison. Farris was admitted to practice law in 1965 and 1987 in Missouri; and was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Courts in both the District of Kansas and Western District of Missouri; and the U.S. Court of Military Appeals.
Farris earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Kansas State University; and a juris doctorate from Washburn University School of Law.
Atchison is where Farris and his wife, Claire reared their three children. Claire Farris died in 2003. Farris served as the assistant Atchison County attorney from 1969-70; and as Atchison County Attorney from 1970-1974. Farris was a member of the Atchison Bar Association; the Kansas Bar Association, he served as president from 1973-74, and 1990-91; The Missouri Bar; and Kansas Association for Justice, Board of Governors.
Aside from his civic service in the public eye, Farris would also found time to socialize with friends in local establishments like the deli at Paolucci’s.
Margie Begley, Patty Flynn, and Barbie Conrad have fond memories of their friend.
“He will be missed from the round table lunch crowd,” Flynn said of Farris’ almost daily lunch hour presence among the group of friends.
“He was a wonderful friend,” Begley said. “He was always there for advice whether it was legal or personal. He will be greatly missed.”
“The community lost a good, “Conrad said, “he was for so many years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.