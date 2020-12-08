UMB has announced the students of month for December.
The program sponsored by UMB, recognizes middle school aged students from Atchison schools who go above and beyond expectations being ones who school leaders can count on more from. The students of the month are nominated by each of the respective schools they represent.
The December Students of the Month are: Max Lopez, eighth-grade, Trinity Lutheran School; Kaitlyn Folsom, a seventh-grader, Saint Benedict Catholic School; and James Earl, a sixth-grader at Atchison Middle School.
These students have been selected based on their abilities to be positive role models, academic achievements and positive attitudes.
In honor of their recognition, UMB presented each student with a personal gift.
