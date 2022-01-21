Two middle school-aged students in Atchison have earned the distinction as the UMB Student of the Month for January.
Isabella Black, an eighth-grader, has earned the recognition at St. Benedict Catholic School to begin the new year for the second semester of 2022.
Black's teachers described her as being a friend to everyone and pupils in all grades look up to her and respect her good humor, trustworhiness, faithfulness and loyalty. Academically, Bella is driven to do her best and recognizes the need to work hard in order to achieve her goals as she strives to improve in classes and sports. Her focus, determination and teamwork make her a great asset to her class, her team and school community.
Eli Harper, an eighth-grade, earned the January distinction at Trinity Lutheran School. Eli manifests all of the attributes that are associated with an awesome student. Eli is helpful to others; kind and caring to his classmates and others. Eli is a good student who consistently, promptly and correctly turns his work completed.
